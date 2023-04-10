 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NE Global Investor Summit: How can the region make the investors meet a success

Pratim Ranjan Bose
Apr 10, 2023 / 05:38 PM IST

The ball for the North East summit was set rolling in February, with an aim to hold it in May. The timeline was later revised to September.

Holding business summits has become a common theme across states, particularly during the last 15-20 years. There are no surprises, therefore, that the northeastern states would also look forward to tapping this opportunity. Assam and Tripura made a beginning in this direction in 2018 and 2021, respectively. This year, all eight states under the North Eastern Council (NEC) will jointly hold the North East Global Investor Summit tentatively in September.

Considering the dramatic improvement in infrastructure over the last decade and the huge state sector investments in energy, it is indeed time for the region to strive for private investments. However, there are concerns if the smaller states will go out shopping with adequate preparations. The Union government is aware of the challenge. Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) minister G Kishan Reddy already sounded an alarm in this regard.

Learn From Sikkim

The primary problem lies in planning or paucity of it. From an industrialised Gujarat to the emerging Odisha or Uttar Pradesh, the success of an investment summit is directly linked to the preparations made to woo investors. It is indeed a point to ponder that with its political clout, brand image and rich experience in attracting investment, Gujarat takes two years to organise a business summit. In comparison, the ball for the North East summit was set rolling in February, with an aim to hold it in May. The timeline was later revised to September.