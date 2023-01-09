 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Non-priority spending has deepened Kerala’s fiscal stress

​Rejimon Kuttappan
Jan 09, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST

When a negative outlook is forecast, only prudent debt management and radical steps to generate revenue will help Kerala to rescue itself from the trap

A CAG report on state finances released in July 2022 reveals that the total outstanding liabilities (debt) of Kerala grew to Rs 3.08 lakh crore in 2020-21. (Source: PTI/File)

In a day or two, police patrolling and crime investigation at distant places will be halted in Kerala, as fuel stations have rationed fuel supply for police vehicles citing pending overdue bills. Media reports claim that the police department has to clear Rs 1 crore of dues to the fuel companies, and the state police chief has written to the finance minister requesting the allotment of the amount. Confirming the crisis, a senior police official in Ernakulam, the commercial capital of Kerala, told me that he hired an Uber car for official use. He even said in a day or two, he won't be surprised if patrolling gets halted in the state.

In March 2022, upon the government's instructions, the Kerala police chief told the force to control fuel expenses citing the state's financial crisis. In 2022, if the police had adopted austerity measures, now, fuel denial due to uncleared bills forced them to ground the vehicles. Interestingly, on the same day when police officials are hiring Uber for official use, Kerala Youth Affairs Commission chairman Chintha Jerome was in the news for a hike in salary. Chintha's posting is a political appointment. Interestingly, such postings and spending are one of the main reasons leading the state to the debt trap. Or in other words, non-prioritised spending has led to the crisis.

Non-Priority Spending

During its previous term and now, the Communist Party of India (Marxist)-led Pinarayi Vijayan government had thrown away money without caution. Yes, floods in 2018 and 2019 and Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021 have worsened the financial situation. But the Left government has never thought of controlling the fund leak. While the previous CPM-led Pinarayi government between 2016-2021 had 20 ministers, and this ministry has 21 ministers. In addition to having an extra minister, the government has some 500 personal staff members. Every minister gets around 25 personal staff members. And this is when a central government minister gets only 15.

Currently, Pinarayi leads with 33 personal staff members, followed by his son-in-law PA Mohammed Riyas, the PWD minister, and Abdu Rehman, the ports minister, who both have 28 each. State transport minister Antony Raju has the least with 19 members.

And all personal staff members are appointed politically. A personal staff member who gets an appointment at the age of 18 years will work for 2.5 years and then retire. He will get a salary for those 2.5 years and a pension of Rs 3,350 till death. Additionally, he is eligible for a 7 percent dearness allowance and gratuity.