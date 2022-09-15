Non-oil goods export growth slips into negative territory

Representative image: Reuters

Merchandise exports grew by a mere 1.6 percent in August from a year ago, but that doesn’t really capture the true extent of the slowdown, because there was a very favourable base effect. Exports fell substantially in August last year, buoying growth in August this year. The global slowdown has started to bite. Non-oil exports fell by 1.8 percent from a year ago, and even that was buoyed by a base effect. (image) Import growth was much higher, at 37.3 percent,...