Non-merit poll freebies are promissory notes at taxpayers’ expense

On August 3, the Supreme Court said that an apex body comprised of Niti Aayog, the Finance Commission, ruling and opposition parties, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), and other stakeholders is required to offer recommendations on how to manage freebies given out by political parties during election campaigns.

It directed all parties to make suggestions about the composition of a body, which can be constituted by the court to examine the issue. The court also asked Senior Counsel Kapil Sibal to give his suggestions.

Eighteen days earlier, on July 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while inaugurating the 296-km Bundelkhand Expressway, cautioned people against what he called a "revari (sweet) culture" under which votes were sought by promising freebies, and said this could be "very dangerous" for India’s development.

About four months earlier, on April 3, the country’s top bureaucrats reportedly told Modi that election freebies can lead to many states falling off a fiscal cliff, and remain snowed under mountains of debt, similar to what the Sri Lankan economy is currently going through.

Cut back to three years ago. On May 8, 2019, a fortnight before the Lok Sabha election results were announced, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das warned of the rising risks to fiscal consolidation of the states as their finances are saddled with farm loan waivers, income support schemes, and the Uday bonds for their power distribution companies.

The remarks were made during a meeting between the members of the 15th Finance Commission and the RBI brass, including Das and the deputy governors, at the central bank headquarters in Mumbai.

One of the primary objectives of subsidised entitlements to the poor is to address concerns of equity. The Food Security Act and the free foodgrain entitlements handed out during the COVID-19 pandemic are examples of achieving these.

The problem, however, starts when governments (both the Centre and states) continue to borrow to fund non-revenue yielding expenditure.

A recent RBI paper showed that state governments’ market borrowings have grown at a much faster pace since 2014-15 compared to the Centre. Gross market borrowings of state governments increased almost three-fold from Rs 2.4 lakh-crore in 2014-15 to Rs 6.34 lakh-crore in 2019-20. The state-wise position shows that the debt-GSDP ratio, on average, ranged from a low of 16.1 percent for Telangana to a high of 48.7 percent for Jammu and Kashmir.

There is a compelling case for rationalisation of the so-called non-merit subsidies. According to economists Sudipto Mundle and Satadru Sikdar, non-merit subsidies amount to over 5.7 percent of GDP (gross domestic product). “Elimination of these unwarranted subsidies could free up considerable additional fiscal space. However, the bulk of these non-merit subsidies – over 4.1 per cent of GDP – are actually being provided by the states. Hence, the rationalisation of these subsidies would mainly have to be undertaken by them”, Mundle and Sikdar wrote in their essay.

In public finance, as it is for households, borrowing in itself is not a bad idea, if the bulk of the loans are spent on asset creation. The expenditure pattern of states, however, shows some red flags. Revenue expenditure constitutes about 83 percent of total expenditure. The share of capital outlay, which can help in improving growth prospects through building requisite infrastructure by states, was consistently below 15 percent. States spend about 25 percent of total expenditure towards committed expenditure including interest payments.

Whether pre-election populist promises yield votes and swing poll results need deeper research and data. It is nobody’s case that in a 1.4 billion-strong nation, in which nearly one in every three live below the poverty line, one needs an effective and efficient method through which privileged tax payers can support the poor.

But, this should not come at the cost of unending borrowing to fulfil poll promises about freebies that are not carefully fiscally weighed. It may be good electorally, but is certainly not good public finance management. Building flyovers across the cityscape does not solve the problem of traffic jams. It requires investment in good, efficient, and dependable public transport. Likewise for effective welfare economics.

Offering freebies through non-merit subsidies carries worrying risk of making the voting process a transactional activity in a different hue. It is characteristic of a promissory note that is not always founded on sound economic principles. The focus should rather be on empowering voters through health, education, and infrastructure. It is critical to remain persistently focused on achieving inter-generational upward social and economic mobility and that is where the lens should be. Not on giveaways that follow an electoral calendar.