No apparent synergy between BPCL and its planned BeCafes  

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) just launched a café at Gurunanak Service Station, Haldwani in Uttarakhand. The oil marketing company plans to expand to 50 such outlets in FY23. BPCL is an oil marketing company, a business as far removed from food as cheese is from chalk. Yet the company is convinced that BeCafé, as these outlets are named, is its “Highway to Non-Fuel Business” and will give it an entry into the high margin food and beverage (F&B) segment....