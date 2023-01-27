HomeNewsOpinion

No apparent synergy between BPCL and its planned BeCafes  

Sundeep Khanna   •

A completely unrelated diversification into food and beverages, where its chances of winning are close to non-existent, defies logic

BPCL’s dependence on crude for its business is its biggest problem and one of the reasons why there hasn’t ever been enough interest in the company.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) just launched a café at Gurunanak Service Station, Haldwani in Uttarakhand. The oil marketing company plans to expand to 50 such outlets in FY23. BPCL is an oil marketing company, a business as far removed from food as cheese is from chalk. Yet the company is convinced that BeCafé, as these outlets are named, is its “Highway to Non-Fuel Business” and will give it an entry into the high margin food and beverage (F&B) segment....

