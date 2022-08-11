HomeNewsOpinion

Nitish sets off 2024 poll campaign in Hindi heartland 

Saibal Dasgupta   •

Nitish Kumar has not just outfoxed the BJP in Bihar but injected fresh blood into the opposition. Whether or not he will emerge as the opposition’s prime ministerial candidate will depend on the survival of his ‘grand alliance’ and the attitude of the Congress towards the idea

Though Nitish Kumar said he is not in the running for the Prime Minister’s post, he is actually putting himself in the ring
As Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar broke away from the BJP on Tuesday, former chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter, Rohini Acharya, tweeted a Bhojpuri song. The song said, "Lalu Bin Chalu Ee Bihar Na Hoyi (Bihar can't be run without Lalu)." The message was clear. Lalu, who is out on bail from his jail sentence, is still the power behind the throne. The next day, his youngest son, Tejashwi Yadav, took oath as the deputy chief minister in charge of the...

