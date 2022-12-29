Nifty’s earnings mix normalises, but high valuations remain a bugbear for investors

The Nifty 50 index delivered lacklustre returns in calendar year 2022 after a stellar performance in 2021. The index lost steam in 2022 as the Russia-Ukraine war, inflation and aggressive monetary policy tightening by central banks sapped investors’ risk appetite. Earnings took a knock due to soft rural demand, high input costs, meltdown in metal prices and supply chain constraints. Bloomberg consensus estimates project a 13 percent expansion in Nifty earnings in current fiscal year, significantly slower than 47 percent rise in FY22....