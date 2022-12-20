HomeNewsOpinion

NHAI’s recapitalisation timely, but higher costs a challenge

Vatsala Kamat   •

NHAI order inflows have risen sharply in the last two months. With borrowing stalled in FY2023, NHAI’s healthier balance sheet along with asset monetisation should lift ordering activity

Timely recapitalisation of NHAI is likely to translate into a healthier debt. (Representative image)
Highlights NHAI’s order flows in October and November were nearly twice that seen in 1HFY2023 Recapitalisation of NHAI builds hope for higher awards in years ahead Govt. has marked 1,750kms for monetising soon InvITs are aimed at tapping public funds towards road building But, costs of land acquisition have vaulted five times in last decade In spite of an uptick in road contracts in the last two months, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) may fall short of its target for FY2023. The nodal...

