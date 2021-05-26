Net-Zero Emissions | Expect political hurdles and new winners and losers in India Inc

Net-Zero Emissions by 2050. Until a few days ago, this seemed a far-fetched, fanciful idea, and many would have thought that the next generation would cross that bridge when it gets there after three long decades.

But suddenly, the milestone to combat global warming has started generating so much heat that governments, industrialists and investors in every country, including heavily-polluted India, need to understand it properly, and deal with it. Now.

Last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) set the cat among the pigeons with a dramatic assertion that the world does not need any new investment in any new coal, oil or gas project other than those already committed. It talked about the death of the internal combustion engine for new cars by 2035 and bans on fossil fuel boilers in buildings from 2025.

Net-zero Emission Challenge

All this has far-reaching implications for many sectors of the Indian economy, including electricity, oil and gas, steel, mining, coal, cement and automobiles and auto-components. All these sectors will have a new set of winners and losers. Every company, every entrepreneur needs to plan effective steps now to meet the challenges of a new world order for businesses.

After the IEA shared its startling report, its executive director Fatih Birol said the roadmap for cutting emissions has a direct bearing on investors: “It is up to investors to choose whatever portfolio they prefer but there are risks and rewards.”

The IEA’s views matter. It is an important and influential intergovernmental body, which is the energy watchdog for the developed world and has helped shape the energy policy of rich countries since it was set up in response to the 1973 oil crisis. Further, there is a rapidly growing global consensus about the urgency in steps to decarbonise the economy and clean the air.

India is part of that consensus and has taken major, globally-applauded steps to significantly ramp up clean energy generation, accelerate the adoption of energy-efficient LED bulbs, launch a major initiative to encourage solar pumps in fields, apart from stern measures to minimise automobile emissions.

But India, which has the world’s biggest carbon footprint after the United States and China, will face many challenges in achieving net-zero emission, a target which IEA says is achievable although challenging.

Clean Energy

The first, and perhaps the biggest, challenge India faces is to set its notoriously inefficient and loss-making electricity distribution system in order, which is the fundamental requirement of a low-emission economy. In addition to vehicles, many factories will have to use electricity instead of fossil fuels in their industrial process — without the comfort of standby diesel generators that start roaring and fuming as soon as the distribution company and its supply system trips. The government is pushing hard for much-needed reforms, but sadly, there is strong resistance from many states, politicians, and uncompromising farm leaders who have opposed necessary changes in The Electricity Act, 2003.

Eventually the government will have to reform the sector because electricity supply has to be reliable and financially viable, without which it will be impossible to end the oil addiction of factories and cars. This will open up huge business opportunities in the power distribution and transmission sector, as well as clean energy generation and storage.

In power generation, clean energy projects along with equipment such as solar panels and windmills will generate huge business opportunities as the sector is forecast to account for 90 percent of the world’s generation by 2050. Large business houses and conglomerates including the Tatas, Reliance Industries and the Adani group have already either made huge investments or clearly stated their intention to reduce their dependence on fossil fuels and lead the transition to clean energy.

The government’s ambitious target of 450 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030 is already expected to generate business worth $20 billion a year. This may be scaled up further as the world moves towards drastic cuts in emission. Simultaneously, new concerns about energy security will emerge as metals used in batteries and cybersecurity threats to the power-supply system would be major concerns.

Shifting Gears

India also needs to prepare for a world dominated by e-vehicles. Almost all global automobile giants including Jaguar Land Rover, which is owned by Tata Motors, have announced plans to rapidly transform themselves for the electric age.

According to Reuters, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, Britain’s car lobby group, expects 29 new electric and seven hybrid models to be launched in the country this year, against 26 models that burn fossil fuels. In the European Union, the sales of electric and hybrid vehicles rose sharply last year despite the pandemic, while overall automobile sales declined. Not surprising then that the world’s largest diesel engines factory in France is switching to electric motors as demand for cars using diesel has fallen considerably.

India has already made a good beginning in electric-powered scooters and battery rickshaws. The use of e-cars is also likely to grow once charging infrastructure comes up across the country. This will rattle the existing player and their component suppliers.

An e-vehicle has very few moving parts apart from the wheels, as the battery gives it the necessary power, unlike orthodox cars where the engine is a complex assembly of sophisticated parts which need maintenance, lubrication and care. Producers of many automotive components will suffer and new industry leaders will emerge once the internal combustion engine is phased out — in 14 years, going by the IEA’s roadmap.

Transition Pain

The future of car makers is also uncertain as technological changes can spring surprises. Last year, the market value of Tesla, founded 17 years ago, went above Toyota, the global giant that has been operating since 1937, even though the Japanese automobile major sold 30 times the number of cars sold by Tesla. The industry can expect many startups, which can nimbly compete with established companies who will struggle to adapt to new technology and deal with hundreds of employees whose talents would be obsolete.

In Germany, an estimated 100,000 jobs are at risk because of the transition to e-vehicles. The transition in India may be traumatic — not just for automobile companies, component makers and employees, but also for the State, which mints money from heavy taxes on petrol, diesel and cars.

Indian factories will have to make huge investments to reduce emission. Take the case of steel. India has about 3 billion tonnes of steel used in buildings, cars, appliances, pipelines and factories, but this is expected to rise to 15 billion tonnes as the country’s economy grows, a report by Shell and The Energy and Resources Institute said.

“Every other country has built its steel infrastructure with coal as the energy source, but if India does the same that could add another 24 billion tonnes of CO2 to the atmosphere globally, based on production emissions of about 2 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of iron. This … would create a significant emissions spike, even considering efficiency improvements in smelting and optimised recycling. It will also add to the local environmental stresses that people in India feel each and every day. And that is just one aspect of India’s national development pathway,” the report said.

There will be challenges ahead for every sector of the economy as many factories in India are energy inefficient, and, in many cases, the companies are not making enough profit to invest in significant plant upgrades that would be required.

Change In Policies

Agriculture is another problem area. Persuading farmers to use electric tractors won’t be easy in the country where farm vehicles roar along dangerously on national highways, often on the wrong side of the road.

The government will also have to play a decisive role in this transition. It will have to make supportive and flexible policies to help industry transition to the new normal. It will have to set appropriate targets and build a system of rewarding companies that become cleaner and set up mechanisms to discourage those that resist change. Levies like the coal cess may be imposed.

Apart from the government, market forces will also punish carbon-heavy companies. Coal producers are already finding it almost impossible to find bankers or insurers ready to work with them. Diesel may be next on their agenda. Companies with a messy carbon footprint may also find it harder to get bank loans or even sell their products abroad.

Conclusion

So, it’s going to be a rocky ride for India. There will be fierce political hurdles. Many politicians are strongly supporting the outrageous demand of farmers that they should be allowed to burn harvest residue even if the fumes make the air in northern India three times more polluted than the level that triggers a health emergency.

On the positive side, India has a splendid record in accelerating investment in renewable energy and is among the very few countries that is on track to achieve its targets under the Paris climate agreement well before its deadline.

So, the move towards reducing emissions will be tough, slow and often controversial, but India is much better placed than most other countries in the world to make the transition. Industrialists will have to work hard to ensure that they remain relevant and respond to change better than some legends of yesteryears such as the Ambassador car and the BSNL landline. Shareholders and analysts will keenly watch which companies are heading that way.