Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Nestle’s March quarter results sparkle, but more disclosures, please

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

Not giving basic information such as volume growth or segment-wise performance numbers leaves investors grappling with information gaps

Nestle India’s unfortunate lack of disclosure in its quarterly results on volume growth and segment-wise performance makes analysis a bit iffy. Much reliance has to be placed on the words used by the management to describe performance rather than useful details such as the above, readily provided by other foreign-owned companies such as Hindustan Unilever for example. Nestle does disclose these numbers but once a year after declaring its full-year results. The parent company discloses these every time it...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers