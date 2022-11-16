 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nepal Elections | Poll outcome of immense significance for India

Parul Chandra
Nov 16, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

Nepal, despite being the smaller neighbour to India, justifiably prides itself on its sovereignty. New Delhi should remember this, regardless of who comes to power in Kathmandu

On November 20, Nepal will go to the polls to elect its Members of Parliament as well as provincial assemblies. The elections will be a significant milestone for India’s Himalayan neighbour, with it being only the second parliamentary polls since the nation adopted a new constitution in 2015.

The poll outcome will be of immense significance for India. For, who takes charge in Kathmandu could determine the trajectory of the bilateral relationship for the next five years.

What has increasingly queered the pitch for India in Nepal are the increasing inroads made by China in the land-locked nation. This, coupled with the willingness of Nepalese leaders to play ball with China, has meant that India is no longer the sole country holding sway in Nepal. In such a scenario, it becomes essential for New Delhi that it has an India-leaning government in place in Kathmandu.

The electoral outcome also becomes increasingly important as Nepal, which is strategically located between India and China, is becoming a region for increasing Great Powers contestation. The United States, too, is seeking to have greater influence in Nepal to counter its bitter rival China’s growing footprints in the region.

There are two electoral alliances in the fray for the parliamentary polls. Neither of the alliances are forged based on an ideology; rather, it’s the quest for power that’s seen politicians with disparate ideologies come together.

While one alliance is led by former Prime Minister and Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist-Leninist (CPN-UML) leader KP Sharma Oli, the other is led by Prime Minister and Nepali Congress leader Sher Bahadur Deuba.