NDA and INDIA: One stronger in Lok Sabha, the other in assemblies

If the INDIA alliance is able to come up with positive promises and programmes, it should be able to win back some voters to their side. (File image)

The naming of the opposition alliance as Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in its Bengaluru meeting has certainly put the NDA slightly on the backfoot as criticising INDIA might create confusion in the minds of the voters. But only a name by itself does not put the opposition ahead of the NDA in the electoral race of 2024.

While the coming together of the opposition parties and giving it a catchy name has certainly created a perception that this INDIA could pose a challenge to the NDA, a careful analysis of the electoral strength of INDIA and NDA suggest that at this moment the NDA has an edge over the INDIA alliance.

The INDIA and NDA alliances claim to have 28 and 38 political parties respectively in their folds. There are still claims and counterclaims about the number of political parties aligned with the NDA and INDIA.

Differing Political Dynamics

An analysis based on the most recent round of assembly elections in various states by the CSDS Data Unit suggests that the current INDIA alliance looks stronger compared to the current NDA for state-level electoral contests. However, the same alliance may not be able to challenge the BJP during the 2024 Lok Sabha if the electoral verdict of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is considered.

The INDIA alliance partners currently govern 11 states, while the NDA parties have a government in 14 states of India, with other states like Odisha, AP, and Telangana being ruled by parties which are neither part of NDA nor of INDIA alliance. This count may indicate that the NDA holds a heavier influence than the INDIA alliance even at the state level contest, but a more careful analysis suggests that the INDIA coalition has a clear edge over the NDA at the state level contest.

Out of the total 4,120 assembly seats, current INDIA alliance partners have won 1,852 seats, while the current NDA alliance partners have won 1,585 seats, with the remaining 683 assembly seats won by non-aligned parties. In terms of popular support, the current INDIA alliance also leads over the current NDA in state level contests.

Regional Vs National

An analysis by the CSDS Data Unit of the votes polled by current INDIA coalition partners during the last assembly elections in the states suggests that the INDIA partners have a 39.7 percent vote share, while the current NDA parties command 34.7 percent votes, and the non-aligned parties together command 25.5 percent votes. Thus the new alliance INDIA has a clear edge over the NDA in state-level contests.

However, the scenario changes when it comes to the Lok Sabha elections. An analysis based on the 2019 verdict was done factoring in how the vote share and electoral verdict would change when all INDIA partners had joined hands against the NDA in 2019. So parties like JD(U) and the Left have joined RJD and Congress in Bihar, and Left and Congress joined the TMC in Bengal, etc.

Such an analysis suggests that the current INDIA alliance together commands 171 Lok Sabha seats, while the current NDA alliance together has 303 Lok Sabha seats, a huge lead over the INDIA alliance. Had this INDIA alliance been in place in 2019, the BJP would have lost seats in some states including West Bengal. (It is on this assumption, the current NDA was said to have 303 seats in the Lok Sabha).

In terms of vote share, the current INDIA alliance partners together command 37.2 percent of the votes, while the current NDA alliance partners commanded 42.3 percent of the total vote share, and the non-aligned parties had 20.5 percent of the vote share. This clearly indicates that despite the INDIA alliance coming together, the NDA still might outweigh the united INDIA coalition.

If Voters Swing

However, that does not mean that the 2024 electoral contest is a done deal. The election is still open, with the NDA ahead in the race at the moment. The united opposition has made the contest slightly tougher for the BJP which has compelled the BJP to look for new alliances.

If the INDIA alliance is able to come up with positive promises and programmes, it should be able to win back some voters to their side, drawing them away from the NDA. The INDIA alliance has made the NDA slightly more vulnerable. A three percent swing of votes away from the NDA towards the INDIA alliance partners, might bring down the NDA tally to 258, and the INDIA tally could go up to 201.

A five percent swing against the NDA towards the INDIA might make the 2024 Lok Sabha elections evenly poised, with the NDA tally coming down to 229 Lok Sabha seats, and the INDIA alliance tally going up to 224.

A Cricketing Analogy

For mobilising these additional votes, the INDIA coalition partners would either need to bring more regional parties into its fold to expand its support bases or come up with attractive promises for the voters. But what leaders of regional parties need to do is to keep their personal ambitions aside, put their heads down, and leave aside the state-level contests between each other.

The political parties should take some lessons from the Indian Premier League (IPL). Many cricket players who fight against each other to win matches for their respective teams IPL in the IPL matches are seen playing together in the Indian national cricket team, trying to defeat another country.

They should think of the 2024 Lok Sabha election as playing for the national team and state level contest (assembly election) which might require contesting against each other as the IPL matches.

Sanjay Kumar is a Professor at Centre for the Study of Developing Societies (CSDS). He is also a Political Analyst. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.