HomeNewsOpinion

National programme to improve ‘ease of doing business’ is producing results

Subir Roy   •

The approach is cohesive, seeks to break up silos and improve collaboration with the states in order to boost investor confidence, foster a business friendly climate and improve the ease of doing business

A key policy option before the country to achieve and maintain a high rate of growth is to make it a destination of choice for global investment. This is best done by improving the ease of doing business in it. ‘Make in India’ then becomes a goal for both Indian and non-Indian owned businesses and helps the country become a centre of manufacturing excellence and a base for substantial exports. For this the central government has been following a ‘Business...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers