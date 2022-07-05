National programme to improve ‘ease of doing business’ is producing results

A key policy option before the country to achieve and maintain a high rate of growth is to make it a destination of choice for global investment. This is best done by improving the ease of doing business in it. ‘Make in India’ then becomes a goal for both Indian and non-Indian owned businesses and helps the country become a centre of manufacturing excellence and a base for substantial exports. For this the central government has been following a ‘Business...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Oil sizzles, governments bat for the masses
Jul 4, 2022 / 05:30 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Fed’s dilemma, BJP’s masterstroke, litmus test awaits ONDC, the Eastern Window and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers