English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsOpinion

    National action plan needed to tackle flood damage to economy   

    Floods in general which cause serious economic damage are themselves the result of rapid unplanned economic growth which has taken place in tandem with a rising population

    Subir Roy
    June 30, 2023 / 10:40 AM IST
    National action plan needed to tackle flood damage to economy   

    Because of India’s varied geography and climate, floods occur for different reasons in different parts of the country. As much as nearly a tenth of the country is prone to floods. (Representative image)

    With the advent of the monsoons, floods have quickly followed. States like Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Assam have already been hit and more states are sure to be affected. India has traditionally lived with floods, but the rise in extreme weather conditions as a result of climate change has made flooding worse. Because of India’s varied geography and climate, floods occur for different reasons in different parts of the country. As much as nearly a tenth of the country is...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Mid-year Outlook: Low visibility, caution is advised

      Jun 28, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Kirana shops saw a revival in 2023, Indians found lacking in financial attitude...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers