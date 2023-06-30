National action plan needed to tackle flood damage to economy   

Because of India’s varied geography and climate, floods occur for different reasons in different parts of the country. As much as nearly a tenth of the country is prone to floods. (Representative image)

With the advent of the monsoons, floods have quickly followed. States like Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Assam have already been hit and more states are sure to be affected. India has traditionally lived with floods, but the rise in extreme weather conditions as a result of climate change has made flooding worse. Because of India’s varied geography and climate, floods occur for different reasons in different parts of the country. As much as nearly a tenth of the country is...