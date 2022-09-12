Narayana Hrudayalaya's Shiva acquisition a smart growth booster

After rationalising its portfolio of hospitals, Narayana Hrudayalaya is adopting a tried and tested approach to expand. The company is investing in its best performing business centres and adding new service lines at existing facilities to grow revenue. The recent acquisition of orthopedic and trauma hospital from Shiva and Shiva Orthopaedic Hospital Pvt Ltd is a case in point. The unit has 100 operating beds and is in the Narayana Health City campus in Bangalore where the company’s two flagship hospitals...