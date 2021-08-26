Narayan Rane’s arrest prepares a pitch for Mumbai civic body polls

Narayan Rane

With the COVID-19 second wave receding, politics in Maharashtra has reinvigorated. Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane was arrested on August 24 by the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government. Though Rane, the micro, small and medium enterprises minister, was released on bail late at night on August 24th itself, this has prepared a pitch for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls scheduled in January 2022.

With an annual budget of Rs 30,000 crore and 97 seats, the Shiv Sena is controlling the BMC. The BJP, with 87 seats, is second in the 227-seat house. The BMC polls are important because it will be a litmus test for MVA’s stability before the legislative and general elections in 2024. The three parties — the Shiv Sena, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Congress — are yet to contest an election as an alliance.

Rane’s arrest has given an edge to Shiv Sena over the BJP, and with this the tussle between the state and the Centre has deepened. Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray has challenged the BJP’s top leadership giving a clear signal of the inevitable battle between the two parties. The mobilisation of Shiv Sainiks across the state and their direct confrontation with the BJP workers have put the NCP and the Congress in the secondary position.

The Shiv Sena has also emerged as a strong opponent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in national politics along with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. The developments have helped Thackeray build his image in national politics.

Rane, a leader from the coastal Konkan region, was with the Shiv Sena for over 20 years. In 1999, he became the second Chief Minister of the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance government (1995-1999). However, he left the Shiv Sena and joined the Congress in 2005 after differences with Thackeray.

In the Congress, Rane had a tumultuous time, where at one time he was among the top ministers in the state, and later was also suspended from the party. Finally he quit the party in 2017, and joined the BJP in 2019. He was given a Rajya Sabha ticket in 2018, and was inducted into the Union cabinet in the July expansion and made a minister.

Rane’s elevation within the BJP was a clear sign that he was to take on the Shiv Sena head-on in Maharashtra with support from the BJP national leadership. He went on the Jan Ashirwad Yatra to mobilise the BJP in Maharashtra and prove his credentials in the party. Rane is known for fiery speeches and aggressive politics, and during one of the rallies, he made derogatory remarks against Thackeray that irked the Shiv Sena workers.

While Rane has the support of the BJP’s central leadership, the same cannot be said of the state leadership. At the state level, BJP leaders are wary of Rane’s confrontational ways and that he is a possible threat to them. Rane’s remarks against Thackeray did not receive support from former Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. No big state leader has come in support of Rane. This proves that Rane is yet to be wholeheartedly accepted within the BJP in Maharashtra.

The recent developments have worked in the Shiv Sena’s favour. The party mobilised its workers across the state and showed its strength by conducting protests, and clashing with BJP workers. The Shiv Sena being a cadre-based party needs a constant agenda and a target to keep it going. The feud between the Shiv Sena and the BJP has intensified since the 2019 assembly elections when the BJP allegedly did not keep its end of the promise to the Shiv Sena. Rane has also given the Shiv Sainiks a fresh issue before the civic body polls.

The Shiv Sena’s current actions have also given it an upper hand in the MVA. So far, the NCP was playing a major role among the three in politics, as well as in the government. Now the Shiv Sena has got the momentum, and for the while the NCP and the Congress have tag along and play catch up. When seat-sharing talks for the BMC polls come, the two parties will not be able to assert themselves as the Shiv Sena has the upper hand now.

Also, the BJP’s efforts to split the MVA will get tougher. The recent developments have, in fact, strengthened the MVA government and brought the allies closer in the fight against the BJP.

Shruti Ganapatye is a Mumbai-based journalist.