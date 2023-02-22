 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Nagaland elections: With opposition wilting long before polling, the NDPP-BJP alliance is all set to return

Karma Paljor
Feb 22, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

The governance record of the NDPP-BJP government is abysmal but that won’t make a difference. The once-in-five-years festival of democracy has become synonymous with money power, wining and dining

The polling in Nagaland is due on February 27.

I begin this column presuming few have heard of Kiruphema Basa, Thizama and Nihokhu villages in Nagaland. The first two are in Kohima district, and the third is in Niuland district.

Of course, I do not blame you, the reader, for not knowing these villages. In Nagaland, these three villages and their residents are in the news for a reason that may appear strange to us: They demanded “clean elections”!

All That Money Can Buy

But such citizens represent a tiny, but increasingly visible, section of people who want elections to be fought the way it was meant to be: On issues. In a state where money has now triumphed over every potential issue, these are welcome, though still nascent, changes.