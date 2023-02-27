 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nagaland Elections - Citizens dilemma: How to vote for good governance when no candidate speaks about it

Karma Paljor
Feb 27, 2023 / 08:17 AM IST

Nagaland is, at best, an oligarchy where the rich live dual lives, spending only some time in Nagaland as and when it suits them, and the poor spend all their energy trying to survive

Nagaland goes to polls today, February 27, 2023. (File image)

For a state formed in 1963, it will sound preposterous that the state’s first medical college is still under construction (like most government projects in the state). It is shocking that 60 years later, Nagaland still remains in 1963 in terms of quality, specialised, higher education.

But it is not as if higher education is in great shape in the other parts of the Northeast either. Now, I know what detractors will say. The Northeast has several universities, including central universities, and things have gotten better in the past decade. I agree. But can anyone in this nation say education in the northeast, or just Nagaland, is as good as, say, southern India?

Elusive Development

By the time you read this column, people would have started queuing in long, wavy lines across thousands of polling stations in all parts of Nagaland: from the bustling and fascinating town of Dimapur to the remotest villages in eastern Nagaland near the Myanmar border.