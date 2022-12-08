 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Muddled Reforms: Indian Railways Management Service is a train to nowhere

Akhileshwar Sahay
Dec 08, 2022 / 10:42 AM IST

The implementation of the IRMS in its current form is unlikely to help the Railways attract the best talent or become a more efficient organisation. Focusing on structural reforms is advisable

The Union Cabinet approved the creation of Indian Railways Management Service by merging eight services on December 24, 2019.

The Indian Railways (IR) has finally sent an indent to the Union Public Service Commission to recruit 150 Indian Railways Management Service (IRMS) officers through a separate IRMS examination. To mollify railway unions, 50% of junior scale vacancies will be filled through IRMS and the balance by promotion from ranks. However, the IRMS has been badly conceived and its execution is poor.

In the Making for Three Decades

The IRMS has been in the making for 28 years. It was conceived first by the Prakash Tandon Committee (1994) and endorsed by the Rakesh Mohan Committee (2001), Sam Pitroda Committee (2012) and Bibek Debroy Committee (2015). The Union Cabinet approved the creation of IRMS by merging eight services on December 24, 2019.

The current framework of the IRMS will fail to solve the IR’s deep-rooted silo culture and instead will usher in an era of chaos. It will also prevent the best talent from joining the IR. Here’s why.

Firstly, the IR has ignored the fine print of the Debroy committee recommendations which called for the consolidation and merger of eight Group A services into two services. The committee had suggested the creation of the Indian Railway Technical Service (IRTechS) by merging five technical services and the Indian Railway Logistics Service (IRLogS) by merging three non-technical services.

To traverse the path charted out by Debroy, the IR had to simply recruit unified IRLogS officers through the Indian civil services exam and unified IRTechS officers through the Indian engineering services exam. There was no need to reinvent the wheel.