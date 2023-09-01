MSME growth needs to come to the rescue of gig workers

To resolve the unemployment problem, we must address this disconnect between India’s GDP growth rate and employment growth rate

Highlights India’s gig workers are witnessing a sharp fall in real incomes Govt’s Rozgar melas only provide limited employment in organised sector Employment growth is lagging GDP growth in India Manufacturing sector must step up its role of providing jobs MSMEs must provide jobs to help gig workers get better employment A recent study by the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER) has revealed a startling reality – the real income of food delivery workers has declined by 11 percent in the three years...