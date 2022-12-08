HomeNewsOpinion

MPC signals more tightening ahead before pause – rates to remain high through 2023

Gaurav Kapur   •

One particular concern flagged by the monetary policy statement is the persistence of core inflation around 6%, making it now the main risk to the inflation trajectory 

Reserve Bank of India. (File image)
Highlights  Sticky core inflation close to 6% is now seen as the key risk to the headline inflation  Imported inflation risk from US dollar strength also requires vigilance  In an assessment of the external sector Governor Das emphasised strong innate buffers in the form of strong services exports and inward remittances  The MPC by maintaining a stance of withdrawal of accommodation, has signalled that the real policy rate based on the 1-year ahead inflation forecast still remains accommodative    In a largely anticipated move, the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers