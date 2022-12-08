MPC signals more tightening ahead before pause – rates to remain high through 2023

Reserve Bank of India. (File image)

Highlights Sticky core inflation close to 6% is now seen as the key risk to the headline inflation Imported inflation risk from US dollar strength also requires vigilance In an assessment of the external sector Governor Das emphasised strong innate buffers in the form of strong services exports and inward remittances The MPC by maintaining a stance of withdrawal of accommodation, has signalled that the real policy rate based on the 1-year ahead inflation forecast still remains accommodative In a largely anticipated move, the...