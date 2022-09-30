MPC | RBI adopts a neutral tone amid clear shift to data dependency

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das reading out his statement on September 30. (Image credit: Screengrab from RBI video on YouTube)

As expected, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) delivered another ‘new normal’ repo rate hike of 50 bps in the September 2022 policy review, albeit with a non-unanimous vote of 5:1. Moreover, it maintained its stance (also with a 5:1 vote), and the CPI inflation projection for FY2023 unchanged at 6.7 percent, while mildly reducing the baseline forecast for FY2023 GDP growth to 7 percent from 7.2 percent. Overall, the tone of the policy document was rather neutral, and the outlook for future policy action appears primarily dependent on incoming domestic inflation and growth data.

In spite of the correction in global commodity prices, the MPC maintained its inflation projection for FY2023 at 6.7 percent, with risks evenly balanced, amidst a minor uptick in the estimate for Q3 FY2023 (to 6.5 percent from 6.4 percent), citing high and protracted global uncertainty and the risk of crop damage from excessive rainfall.

With the GDP growth in Q1 FY2023 of 13.5 percent having trailed the MPC’s forecast of 16.2 percent, the committee pared its baseline projection for the full year to 7 percent from 7.2 percent. At the same time, it revised its estimates upwards for Q2 FY2023 (to 6.3 percent from 6.2 percent), Q3 FY2023 (to 4.6 percent from 4.1 percent), and Q4 FY2023 (to 4.6 percent from 4 percent) as well as Q1 FY2024 (to 7.2 percent from 6.7 percent), revealing a greater confidence in the underlying growth momentum.

Interestingly, seasonally adjusted capacity utilisation of the manufacturing sector rose to a three-year high 74.3 percent in Q1 FY2023 from 73 percent in Q4 FY2022. At the same time, the unadjusted capacity utilisation dipped along expected lines to 72.4 percent from 75.3 percent, respectively, reflecting the typical seasonal pattern.

Based on the palpable robustness in domestic services demand, an anticipated rise in government capex in H2 FY2023, and the expectation that a rebound in unadjusted capacity utilisation to 75 percent by the end of 2022 should set the stage for wider private sector capex, we believe growth will exceed the MPC’s new forecasts for Q2-Q4 FY2023, in spite of risks to external demand. This leads us to maintain our FY2023 GDP growth estimate at 7.2 percent.

Governor Shaktikanta Das elaborated that the monetary policy stance had moved from neutral to accommodative in June 2019, at which point the repo rate stood at 5.75 percent, which has now been surpassed, whereas headline CPI inflation was around 3 percent, much lower than the prevailing levels of around 7 percent. Additionally, systemic liquidity was in deficit in June 2019, whereas it has remained in surplus, on average, in September 2022.

While the systemic liquidity has recorded small deficits on various occasions in the last fortnight, this seems to be on account of temporary frictional factors, with Das suggesting an uptick in the liquidity surplus going ahead as the government spending rises in H2 FY2023. Accordingly, the policy repo rate adjusted for inflation remains below the 2019 levels, and the overall monetary and liquidity conditions remain accommodative. This was the justification for the MPC’s decision to maintain the stance as remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth.

A likely drop in inflation readings to below 6 percent after November-December 2022 suggests that additional repo hikes from the MPC are likely to be quite limited, notwithstanding the expected continued tightening by the US Federal Reserve and other major central banks.

The RBI Governor alluded to the aggressive monetary policy actions, and even more aggressive communication from Advanced Economy Central Banks as a third major shock, after the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

The Dollar Index has charted a robust uptrend, rallying by 15 percent in FY2023 so far. While the INR has hit fresh all-time lows, it has recorded a relatively moderate depreciation of around 8 percent against the US Dollar in FY2023 so far, bolstered by the relatively strong underlying domestic fundamentals, as well as the market intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

India’s foreign exchange reserves have declined by $70.3 billion in FY2023 so far to touch a two-year low of $537 billion as on September 23, with a relatively larger part of this fall being driven by revaluation vis-à-vis intervention. While the erosion in the forex reserves would constrain the pace of the RBI’s intervention going ahead, relative to the levels seen in the first half of 2022, intervention is likely to continue to enable the INR to adjust gradually, given the renewed comment from the RBI Governor on anchoring expectations around the INR. Based on this, we expect the INR to trade between 80.0-83.0/USD in the remainder of CY2022.