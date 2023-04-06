Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

MPC pauses amidst global uncertainty, leaves room to act

Gaurav Kapur   •

It’s a pause, not a pivot, says RBI Governor

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Image: PTI/File)
Highlights One-year ahead inflation now seen 40 bps lower than the February forecast  India’s growth resilient  Global growth risks and financial market volatility remain the key concerns  Between March and October 2023, the statistical base effect would shave off 80 bps from the headline inflation on average  Further tightening could be warranted if core inflation rigidity is strengthened by strong domestic demand conditions  But sovereign yields, especially on the long-end of the curve, could see upward pressures over the next 6 months  In its first meeting...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers