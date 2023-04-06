MPC pauses amidst global uncertainty, leaves room to act

Highlights One-year ahead inflation now seen 40 bps lower than the February forecast India’s growth resilient Global growth risks and financial market volatility remain the key concerns Between March and October 2023, the statistical base effect would shave off 80 bps from the headline inflation on average Further tightening could be warranted if core inflation rigidity is strengthened by strong domestic demand conditions But sovereign yields, especially on the long-end of the curve, could see upward pressures over the next 6 months In its first meeting...