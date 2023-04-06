 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPC decision: The dialectic of inflation and growth

Dipti Deshpande
Apr 06, 2023 / 05:00 PM IST

Mint Road has preferred to assess the lag effect of past rate hikes than pull back growth momentum

If inflation follows the MPC’s expected trajectory, there could very well be no further rate hikes.

Not many Indians bought a home in 2020. For those that did, the environment was very supportive. To stave off the pandemic-induced stress, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had delivered swift rate cuts and the system was awash with liquidity. Banks were offering housing loans for a song — at 6.8-7 percent per annum. Cut to 2023, and the tide has turned. Incomes have risen from pandemic lows, but so have inflation and interest rates. At ~9.5 percent (average, for top eight banks), housing loans are less appealing today. The same goes for auto and other consumer loans.

How might the average Indian consumer adapt? Most probably by deferring demand. Data shows, the average consumer spends ~42 percent of income on essentials (food, rent and fuel) and another 25 percent on equally compelling needs (education, health, and transport). Over the past one year, inflation in these has averaged 6.8 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively, easing only slightly to 6 percent and 5.4 percent in February 2023. But some purchases can wait, especially when inflation and interest rates are pinching the wallet. These are discretionary spends — on a new home, vehicle, the next phone upgrade, or travel and holiday plans.

One would think that is exactly what the RBI expects — demand to somewhat soften and help control the second-round effects of inflation that has stayed so high for so long. Such second-round effects typically begin to show up if strong demand gives producers better pricing power to pass on high input costs. If only it were that simple.

Surprising The Markets