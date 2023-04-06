MPC decision: The dialectic of inflation and growth

If inflation follows the MPC’s expected trajectory, there could very well be no further rate hikes.

Not many Indians bought a home in 2020. For those that did, the environment was very supportive. To stave off the pandemic-induced stress, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had delivered swift rate cuts and the system was awash with liquidity. Banks were offering housing loans for a song — at 6.8-7 percent per annum. Cut to 2023, and the tide has turned. Incomes have risen from pandemic lows, but so have inflation and interest rates. At ~9.5 percent (average, for top eight banks), housing loans are less appealing today. The same goes for auto and other consumer loans.

How might the average Indian consumer adapt? Most probably by deferring demand. Data shows, the average consumer spends ~42 percent of income on essentials (food, rent and fuel) and another 25 percent on equally compelling needs (education, health, and transport). Over the past one year, inflation in these has averaged 6.8 percent and 5.8 percent, respectively, easing only slightly to 6 percent and 5.4 percent in February 2023. But some purchases can wait, especially when inflation and interest rates are pinching the wallet. These are discretionary spends — on a new home, vehicle, the next phone upgrade, or travel and holiday plans.

One would think that is exactly what the RBI expects — demand to somewhat soften and help control the second-round effects of inflation that has stayed so high for so long. Such second-round effects typically begin to show up if strong demand gives producers better pricing power to pass on high input costs. If only it were that simple.

Surprising The Markets

Not only has the Consumer Price Index-based (CPI) inflation stayed above the RBI’s comfort band in 10 of the past 12 months, but the pressures have become broad-based — across what economists break down as ‘food’, ‘fuel’, and ‘core inflation’ categories. What's more, geopolitics and climate shocks threaten to keep commodity, food, and oil prices on the boil. With producers keen on passing on higher input costs to retail prices, core inflation will see limited easing this fiscal. So, even if inflation moderates, it will not be very far from the upper tolerance limit of 6 percent even in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024. In short, inflation risk is not out of the way.

Today’s pause by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India — after a long line of hikes, along with the draining of excess liquidity over the past year — was a surprise to markets, which were expecting at least another hike of 25 basis points in the repo rate. The decision to continue gauging the impact of actions taken so far on the financial markets, and hence the real economy, reflects the intention to avoid prematurely derailing growth momentum.

The pause to take stock acknowledges concerns that there could be trade-offs by simply raising rates. This is not to say that further rate hikes are out of the window. For now, a lower oil price assumption has allowed the RBI to raise its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for fiscal 2024 by 0.1 percent to 6.5 percent, while reducing its consumer price inflation (CPI) forecast down, by 0.1 percent to 5.2 percent.

Keeping Options Open

If inflation follows the MPC’s expected trajectory, there could very well be no further rate hikes. But if there are shocks that threaten to bring further persistence to inflation, then further rate hikes could be expected. The MPC has kept its options open on future rate actions by spelling that it is “pausing for the current policy meeting only”. Meanwhile, it continues to maintain its stance on withdrawal of accommodation (or excess liquidity). But it is important to note that apart from rate hikes, liquidity management is also a powerful and flexible tool which allows inflation control by ensuring past rate hikes are transmitted while allowing for comfortable financial conditions. The ongoing rate hike cycle began with the employment of liquidity management tools (for instance, sucking out excess liquidity through variable rate repo auctions), and it just might conclude with the same tools.

Monetary policy action impacts the economy with a few quarters’ lag. Thus, the cumulative impact on demand is bound to be felt stronger in the current fiscal. Indeed, all key market interest rates (as of February-end) have crossed the pre-pandemic levels. Most have even surpassed the pre-pandemic peaks of 2018, while some are inching close to it. Those still at a distance from the 2018 peaks are the 10-year G-sec yield (which is taking positive cues from fiscal consolidation), bank deposit rates (which are typically sticky in an interest rate upcycle) and commercial paper and certificate of deposit rates (which are reflective of less buoyant demand compared to then). But importantly, all lending rates are higher than their pre-pandemic five-year averages. That’s a reflection of the repo rate too being ~20 bps higher than its pre-pandemic five-year average.

Even if the RBI hits pause on the repo rate at 6.5 percent for the rest of calendar 2023, tighter liquidity conditions compared to the past could exert pressure on rates. Real rates – a barometer to assess the impact of interest rates on consumption and investment conditions – have also been moving up. In fact, even if policy rates don’t rise, real rates will go up in the coming months as inflation softens from the current rates.

The quandary before this April Monetary Policy Committee meeting boiled down to choosing the course of action that would hurt less. Announcing a conclusion of the rate hike cycle when inflation pressures remain grim, would fuel inflation expectations, which in turn, plays a role in keeping inflation sticky. But making policy too tight would cause a sharper-than-required increase in interest rates and derail the growth momentum — the last thing an economy trying to retain its fastest-growing tag wants.

Dipti Deshpande is Principal Economist, CRISIL Ltd. Views are personal, and do not represent the stand of this publication.