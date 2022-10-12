More tightening ahead as major buyers of US Treasuries turn sellers

2022 has been that rare year when both bond and equity markets have taken a tumble. The US Treasury Total Return Index has lost about 13 percent this year--almost four times as much as it did in 2009--and is the worst full year result on record for the gauge since its inception in 1973. From 2008 to 2020, as global central banks ratcheted up monetary stimulus, cut rates to near zero or even negative levels, and mainstreamed quantitative easing, central...