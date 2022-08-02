Monkeypox | An appropriate response is what we want, not a panic attack

As of August 1, India has four confirmed cases of monkeypox and one death. (Image source: AFP)

Philip Mathew

COVID-19 has made us jittery about all infections, so much so that the governments and the public jump at any slightest indication of a new outbreak, whichever be the microbe. Names of potential threats get picked up by the mainstream and social media, which go into a tizzy. The cycle has repeated itself several times in the last two years. The latest is monkeypox, except that the threat is real this time.

World Health Organization’s Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHIEC) despite the advisory committee not recommending it. The PHIEC declaration is the biggest warning bell possible in the global health security apparatus, designed through International Health Regulations (IHR). This is for the first time that the declaration was made without the advisory committee’s endorsement, showing the concern within the WHO’s management. Probably it’s the ghost of COVID-19 coming back to haunt it — after all, the WHO came under widespread criticism in global health circles for not acting on time to contain the COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan, China. Once bitten, twice shy, eh?

But a large proportion of the global health community concurs with the argument that monkeypox has become a global challenge requiring international co-ordination and sharing of data.

As I am writing this piece, more than 22,000 cases of monkeypox has been reported from 79 nations, with the United States and Spain having more than 4,000 cases each. Monkeypox is an infection due to a virus which closely resembles the etiological agent responsible for smallpox. The first cases of monkeypox in humans were reported in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 1970, but human-to-human transmission was not recorded.

Later transmission between humans emerged as a challenge, but the numbers were low, most likely due to the immunity offered by smallpox vaccines. After the eradication of smallpox, we stopped vaccinating people against the disease, and this may have resulted in multiple outbreaks in Central and West Africa. Now the virus is considered endemic in multiple countries of West Africa, especially in populous Nigeria.

The 2022 monkeypox outbreak began in early May with cases being reported from the United Kingdom, Spain, and other parts of Europe. Soon public health authorities of several countries started reporting cases with increasing frequency, and not having any link with the index cases. This gave us evidence of a silent transmission in the community. Though it set alarm bells ringing in Brussels, and Geneva, the headquarters of European Commission and the WHO respectively, the media hype around it was phenomenal.

Despite not having the same transmission potential or the lethality of smallpox or earlier variants of COVID-19, monkeypox was heralded in as the next big thing for the world in terms of a communicable disease threats. The first case in India was reported on July 14 in Kerala, in a man returning from the United Arab Emirates. As of August 1, we have four confirmed cases of the disease, and one death.

Death is a rare complication of monkeypox. In the usual course of illness, patients will develop fever, body ache, enlarged lymph nodes, and characteristic rash which will develop into blisters. The rash often begins on the face and then spread to other parts of the body. The blisters formed from the rash will finally dry up, form a scab, and then fall off. Some patients, especially those with immunocompromised status, will develop severe infections of the lungs or brain, and this increases the probability of death.

The first death due to monkeypox in India has been a 22-year-old man from Kerala, who was apparently healthy. Therefore, the real cause of death needs to be ascertained before arriving at any conclusions.

Do Not Panic

But it has rather been a knee-jerk reaction from the state governments, in Kerala and elsewhere. The evidence right now suggests that the outbreak is now concentrated in bisexual or gay men, with a small proportion driven by close contact. Besides, only a handful of deaths have happened globally even after thousands of cases being reported.

We also do not see a highly transmissible and lethal variant emerging due to a mutation or transmission of genetic material. Though the public health systems need to be cognisant about the problem, we do not have energies to spare for an issue like this, especially when we are emerging from a bruising fight with COVID-19. Unlike COVID-19, even in the early stages of the outbreak, monkeypox has a reasonably good vaccine (smallpox), antivirals active against the virus, and specific immunoglobulins.

Travel restrictions, large scale screening or prophylactic therapies are not advised at this stage. What we need is a proportionate response driven by targeted testing, contact tracing, and effective isolation. As with several other countries, vaccines can be offered to people who are at high risk of infection.

A study published in the New England Journal of Medicine and a statement from the WHO Director General has indicated that the present outbreak of monkeypox is primarily spread by men-having-sex-with-men (MSM). This also raises a number of questions regarding stigma, especially in countries which do not have a favourable opinion about homosexuality. In some cases, some of these sexual behaviours are illegal, and this may also drive the patients underground. The risk is to have disease spread under the radar. Therefore, what we need is a coordinated messaging strategy which does not create panic, and not classify the disease as a sexually transmitted one.

We are supposed to have learned a lot from managing COVID-19. Be it technical capacity to undertake contact tracing to improvement of supply chains for medicines, COVID-19 has been a learning experience for health systems, albeit a painful one. Therefore, it is pertinent that we use these experiences to launch an iterated and rational strategy to contain the issue of monkeypox. A panic reaction to the issue may be counterproductive, and can only serve to aggravate the precarious fitness of our health systems.