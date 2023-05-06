Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: US Imperial Preference or Chinese Co-Prosperity Sphere? 

The irony is that the ‘New Washington Consensus’ looks suspiciously like the ‘Beijing Consensus’

A few days ago, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made an important speech, outlining the US government’s new economic policy and calling for a ‘New Washington Consensus’. He said belief in “oversimplified market efficiency” and “deep trade liberalisation” had not delivered results and had instead ended up hurting US manufacturing and jobs. He further said the notion that markets always allocated capital productively and efficiently is not correct. He lamented that the US had eroded its competitiveness in critical technologies. And he said extended supply chains and “economic dependencies built up over the decades of liberalisation had become really perilous”.

It is an extraordinary speech, not least because it negates all that the US has been preaching for decades—the need to bring down trade barriers, the futility of industrial policy, freeing capital constraints so that funds can flow to where they can earn the highest returns, tax cutting, deregulation, the demonization of the public sector. He indulged in near blasphemy when he excoriated trickle-down economics. He warned against “policies like regressive tax cuts, deep cuts to public investment, unchecked corporate concentration, and active measures to undermine the labour movement that initially built the American middle class”.

Is this just political posturing, a blowing of the bugle for next year’s presidential election? Not really — the US government has been actively promoting industrial re-shoring in industries such as semiconductors and it has retained and expanded Trump’s tariffs against China. After decades of advising other nations to embrace the virtues of free trade and free markets, the US is now eager to junk that ideology, since it no longer benefits from that.

As for China, it’s hard to escape from the notion that, as long as the going was good and the Chinese performed their role as hewers of wood and drawers of water, everything was fine. Indeed, during the heydays of Sino-American friendship, when the term Chimerica was coined, the sociologist Ho-fung Hung had even called China “America’s head servant”. But now that the Chinese are seen as serious challengers, the rules of the game have to be changed.

The irony is that the ‘New Washington Consensus’ looks suspiciously like the ‘Beijing Consensus’— its economic and industrial policies are much like those that Beijing has been following for decades, in blithe disregard of American prescriptions. The Sullivan speech brings down the curtain on the old world of free trade and ushers in a very different regime of geopolitical and trade blocs.

Of course, there has always been a point of view that the US did practise industrial policy, but covertly. American academic Michael Lind, author of ‘Land of Promise: An Economic History of the United States’, wrote: “The most innovative entrepreneur in the 20th century was the US government. The federal government invented or developed nuclear energy, computers, the Internet and the jet engine. And it built the inter-state highway system and completed the national electric grid, creating a continental market based on the technologies of the second industrial revolution. To be sure, the government has sometimes backed failures, usually in the fad-driven energy field… But few private venture capitalists can match the remarkable record of success of Uncle Sam. Indeed, venture capitalists in IT and social networking have exploited and commercialised technologies from the transistor to the Internet that were originally developed by America’s home-grown version of state capitalism.” But now, the fig leaf has fallen and it’s abundantly clear that the free trade ideology was only a cover for naked self-interest.

The question for each nation then is: Where does it fit in this new world? Will it be part of US Imperial Preference, or a Chinese Co-Prosperity Sphere, or some other mercantilist bloc?

For India, Sullivan holds out a promise. He said, “We have to—and we intend to—dispel the notion that America’s most important partnerships are only with established economies. Not just by saying it, but by proving it. Proving it with India—on everything from hydrogen to semiconductors. Proving it with Angola—on carbon-free solar power. Proving it with Indonesia—on its Just Energy Transition Partnership. Proving it with Brazil—on climate-friendly growth.” It’s no wonder then that our columnist Saibal Dasgupta wrote ‘Why pretend to keep the US at arm’s length?’ Although we pointed out, from the trade data for 2022-23, that giving up ‘China-nirbharta’ is easier said than done.

Geopolitics apart, the current circumstances are aligned in favour of Indian outperformance. Worries continue to weigh on the global economy. As my colleague Anubhav Sahu wrote, after the Fed’s 25 basis point hike, “The entire banking crisis has caused a tightening of credit conditions across the board.” This FT story, free to read for MC Pro subscribers, says Fed chair Jerome Powell hinted at a pause in rate hikes, but even so the path to a soft landing is a narrow one.

In India, on the other hand, the macro and corporate data have been upbeat. The PMI numbers for April showed the momentum in private sector activity at its strongest since July 2010. The PMI data also underscores the optimistic outlook of capital goods companies, also seen in KEC International’s order book. Our Pro Economic Tracker showed consumer sentiment picking up. And in the longer term, India also has the tailwind of one of the lowest dependency ratios in the world till 2050.

Tata Steel’s results bring out the contrast in the performance of its Indian and European units. High end consumption is holding up well, as seen in Titan’s results and strong outlook. HDFC had a strong finish to FY23. Indian Hotels is well positioned to ride the industry upcycle. CSB Bank’s margins are at a record high.

At the same time, not everything is hunky-dory. TVS’s results were weighed down by lacklustre demand in motorcycles. Weak consumer sentiment hit Havells India. Revival of demand in rural markets remains the key to Dabur’s fortunes. Yet another airline bit the dust. And the April numbers for auto sales have been mixed.

Valuations remain high, as we pointed out for KEI Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

Our columnist Ananya Roy said the economic engine is not expected to run at full steam in the near future while Shyam Sekhar advised investors to be patient. Harish Krishnan did a study of Indian super-compounders and concludes, “Backing these companies during such sector headwinds and riding on their coat-tails over many years can be a very rewarding experience.”

Incidentally, Sullivan’s speech bears a strong resemblance to Lord Keynes’ speech on National Self-Sufficiency in 1933, soon after the enactment of the Import Duties Act, which brought to an end a long period of Britain’s commitment to free trade. Preferential treatment (Imperial Preference) was also introduced on goods from within the British Empire in return for concessions on British exports. At that time, the old hegemon Great Britain was desperately trying to preserve its pre-eminence from competitors such as Germany and the US. This is what Keynes wrote: “The decadent international but individualistic capitalism, in the hands of which we found ourselves after the War, is not a success. It is not intelligent, it is not beautiful, it is not just, it is not virtuous — and it doesn't deliver the goods. In short, we dislike it and we are beginning to despise it.”

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty

