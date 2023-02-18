Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The view from Beijing

Dear Reader,

Unfortunately, most of our understanding of China comes from Western analysts and sources, which have their own biases and preoccupations. We rarely get to know the Chinese view of current geopolitics and geo-economics. What, for example, is their view of the economic clash with the US? And what do they think about India?

Unlike the general perception of a rigid top-down authoritarian state, the fact is that there is a very vibrant and wide-ranging discussion in Chinese academic circles on policies. Thankfully, there are now quite a few blogs and Substack accounts, such as Sinification, Ginger River Review and Pekingnology, that provide excellent translations and summaries of articles written in Chinese journals and important speeches of academics held in high regard.

The freedom allowed to them is quite astonishing. To take one example, in an interview with China Entrepreneur last October, Professor Yao Yang, dean of Peking University’s National School of Development, uttered this blasphemy: “The basis of our Marxist actions, that is, the theories of Marxist Political Economy, is out of date,” adding that, “Some terms, such as ‘capital exploits workers’ and ‘the state must be a proletariat state’ are scary for the owners of capital. Our theory is flawed, and it must be changed.” This is questioning the very basis of China’s communist ideology. Of course, that such criticism is overlooked is perhaps not so much a comment on the Chinese state’s liberalism, but on the glaring contradictions between what the Communist Party of China professes and what it actually does. This contradiction was seen recently when people in Wuhan protested against cuts to their healthcare services by singing ‘The Internationale’—the communist anthem.

The discussions within China show that they are a very worried lot these days. That is clearly evident from the writings, speeches and interviews of academics associated with Chinese policy making.

Zheng Nongnian, the director of the Institute for International Affairs at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, has listed 10 risks and challenges facing China this year. Obviously, the Sino-US cold war is at the top of the list, followed by the war in Ukraine. But one of the risks mentioned is a rising India.

In his article, Zheng says, “India’s accelerated rise is also a major challenge to China.” He acknowledges that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a key role in this rise, saying, “in terms of its policies, Prime Minister Modi has been seeking to become India's version of Deng Xiaoping since coming to power. His reform push has been continuously intensified and, although there have been some failures along the way, this trend towards reform has been sustained. India's modernisation process has been very effective. While vigorously pursuing reforms on all fronts, it has also protected its domestic market and supported local manufacturing through its pursuit of import substitution. [Moreover,] its policies are becoming increasingly pro-business and pro-investment. Particularly during the devastating pandemic, India has presented the Chinese market with a certain degree of competition in terms of attracting Western capital”.

Zheng wrote that the US is helping India in order to counter China, not just in geopolitics, but also in economic terms. Although he says India will not become a ‘vassal’ of the US, but nonetheless, “supported by the West, India’s determined rise will put considerable geopolitical pressure upon China”.

Moneycontrol Pro columnist Saibal Dasgupta, who spent 14 years in Beijing as a foreign correspondent, told me that while many people in India have doubts about India becoming a major power, the Chinese have no doubts whatsoever that it will. In this week’s ‘The Eastern Window’, he wrote about what China thinks about Indian policy, quoting one of China’s better-known India specialists, Liu Zongyi, a researcher at the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies. While Dasgupta’s article brings out China’s geopolitical concerns about India, Liu’s speech also said India's ‘Rising Great Power Strategy’ includes political, economic, military, diplomatic and other aspects. He clearly laid out India’s economic agenda: “On the economic front, [the aim is to] develop ‘Made in India’ in order to take over China’s place in global supply chains.”

The main concern, of course, remains the US economic war against China. Da Wei, a professor of international relations at Tsinghua University and director of the prestigious Centre for International Security and Strategy (CISS), says, “It is in an interconnected world that China has been able to develop quite so remarkably over the past 40 years. US policymakers are now determined to exclude China from this interconnected world and are ready to pay a certain price for doing so.” His solution is to increase interactions with institutions and companies in the US that are not hostile to China and to befriend nations that do not wish to toe the US line. Da’s is a soft voice, arguing for moderation.

In fact, there’s a conflict going on in China between the doves and the hawks on policy towards the US. Lu Feng, a professor at Peking University’s School of Government and a hawk, said in an interview that the ban on providing semiconductor technology to China is a ‘nuclear weapon’. He said, “Since the US has used its ‘nuclear weapon’ against China, China should strike back and use its own ‘nuclear weapon’. More specifically, the US’s method of suppressing China is to control the supply of semiconductors. Well then, [in return], China should and can control the demand for semiconductors.”

Lu explained: “For the past few years, the US has wanted both to have a stranglehold on China and to make money in the Chinese market. Well, China’s response should then be, since you want to choke me, I won’t let you make money. If the US is forcing a tech and industrial ‘decoupling’ [from China], then we should impose sanctions on all the foreign companies that are carrying out these orders to decouple from the Chinese market… The US’s ‘nuclear weapon’ is technology and China’s ‘nuclear weapon’ is its market.”

But Professor Zheng, mentioned above, is dismissive of arguments for Chinese self-reliance. With remarkable candour, he wrote in an article, “Whether we like it or not, it is indisputable that most of the fundamental scientific discoveries and original technological inventions have come from the West in recent times. Nowadays, this situation has not changed fundamentally. If China fails to proactively open up to the outside world, it will be decoupled from the frontier scientific and technological achievements of the West, and this decoupling is bound to be harmful to China.”

Zheng’s tendency to call a spade a spade doesn’t end there—he has also pointed out that there has been no precedent in world history for an economy to become highly-developed by means of a long-term reliance upon the property sector. China’s economic woes have led to a strategic shift in Xi’s signature Belt & Road Initiative (BRI), as Vivek Kelkar argues.

What’s more, it’s not just India that poses a problem for China -- Zheng also mentions Malaysia and Vietnam as being helped by the US. He says the US has shifted focus in terms of its China policy from changing the Chinese system to reshaping its vicinity. He pointed to increasingly stronger competitors such as Vietnam, Malaysia and India, who are developing very fast. While Zheng says reforms have spurred growth in these countries, the US and other Western nations are also supporting them. Indeed, he goes so far as to say, “Vietnam is following the footsteps of Japan and Singapore on the road to another westernised Asian country.”

Finally, James Jianzhang Liang, a leading demographer in China, likens the decline in population in China to a grey rhino. He says, “All kinds of worries following the declining birth rate are approaching, and the ‘grey rhino’ of an extremely low birth rate is looming larger… the long-term negative impact is bound to be tremendous. The grey rhino is now coming closer with slow but steady steps.”

For us, the clear takeaway is that the Chinese are convinced about India’s rise to a great power. For India, this is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Perhaps, it’s time for us to quote Mao Zedong back at the Chinese:

‘Seize the day, seize the hour!

The Four Seas are rising, clouds and waters raging,

The Five Continents are rocking, wind and thunder roaring.

Our force is irresistible,

Away with all pests!’

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty

Here are some of the stories and insights we published this week, apart from our technical picks in the equity, commodity and forex markets:

