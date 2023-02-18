 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The view from Beijing

Manas Chakravarty
Feb 18, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

We are mostly accustomed to sources other than China to know about China’s views on current geopolitics and geo-economics. Now, here's the view from Beijing

Unlike the general perception of a rigid top-down authoritarian state, the fact is that there is a very vibrant and wide-ranging discussion in Chinese academic circles on policies

Dear Reader,

Unfortunately, most of our understanding of China comes from Western analysts and sources, which have their own biases and preoccupations. We rarely get to know the Chinese view of current geopolitics and geo-economics. What, for example, is their view of the economic clash with the US? And what do they think about India?

Unlike the general perception of a rigid top-down authoritarian state, the fact is that there is a very vibrant and wide-ranging discussion in Chinese academic circles on policies. Thankfully, there are now quite a few blogs and Substack accounts, such as Sinification, Ginger River Review and Pekingnology, that provide excellent translations and summaries of articles written in Chinese journals and important speeches of academics held in high regard.

The freedom allowed to them is quite astonishing. To take one example, in an interview with China Entrepreneur last October, Professor Yao Yang, dean of Peking University’s National School of Development, uttered this blasphemy: “The basis of our Marxist actions, that is, the theories of Marxist Political Economy, is out of date,” adding that, “Some terms, such as ‘capital exploits workers’ and ‘the state must be a proletariat state’ are scary for the owners of capital. Our theory is flawed, and it must be changed.” This is questioning the very basis of China’s communist ideology. Of course, that such criticism is overlooked is perhaps not so much a comment on the Chinese state’s liberalism, but on the glaring contradictions between what the Communist Party of China professes and what it actually does. This contradiction was seen recently when people in Wuhan protested against cuts to their healthcare services by singing ‘The Internationale’—the communist anthem.