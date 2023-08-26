Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: The times they are a-changin’ 

The BRICS plus nations can act collectively where their interests are aligned, for example in insisting that the rich nations meet their obligations in financing the fight against climate change

Dear Reader,

“The old order changeth, yielding place to new’’ — Tennyson

The old Western-centric order which had ruled the world for centuries is fading away but no one knows what will replace it. Nevertheless, perhaps this week saw a glimmer of what is to come — the shifting of the centre of gravity of the global economy and the global polity from the US and its rich friends to a group of emerging nations. Six more countries will soon be joining the BRICS grouping and there’s a long queue of others knocking at the door.

One reason for the change is economics. This animated chart from Visual Capitalist shows how the BRICS economies have overtaken the G7 in purchasing power parity terms. But if it was just economics, the purpose would have been served by entering into trade agreements with the BRICS countries. Is the reason political then — to serve as a counterweight against the G7? That is how China would like to see it but most of the nations in the group, including the new entrants, are not interested in teaming up with China and Russia against the West. They do not want to take sides in a new Cold War and unlike during the old Cold War, they have no socialist ideological axes to grind. All they want is a less asymmetric global capitalism where they have a place at the high table and where their voices carry weight.

When Jim O’Neill, then head of global economics research at Goldman Sachs, published his seminal paper on the BRICS group way back in 2001, he suggested that a more prominent role for the BRICS countries in global economic and political management could help stabilise the system and expand opportunities for transnational investors. The idea was to co-opt these countries to help manage the global economic system, doubtless as junior partners. The problem arose when Russia and China refused to play second fiddle.

The Western media has been pointing out the fissures and contradictions among the BRICS nations. To be sure, talk of a challenge to the US dollar is premature, as this FT article, free to read for MC Pro subscribers, says, though the addition of Saudi Arabia and the UAE to the group could well mean the fading away of the petrodollar.

But the BRICS plus nations can act collectively where their interests are aligned, for example in insisting that the rich nations meet their obligations in financing the fight against climate change, in collaborating in combating health crises in the Global South or simply disagreeing when the West blithely claims that it has the support of "the international community" when it impose sanctions on nations or go to war against them.

The Global South, at the receiving end of the tender mercies of Western civilisation for centuries, has finally stood up. They want a bigger share of the cake.

The question is: where does India fit in? To be sure, it needs to be in BRICS to counter Chinese dreams of hegemony but its economic interests are tied to the West. Perhaps more idealistically, it could also act as a bridge between the West and the Global South, and strengthen the G20 edifice.

Indeed, the need for such a bridge has never been more important, simply because tensions between the US and Russia or between the US and China could spiral out of control into nuclear war. The China-bashing going on in the run-up to the US elections is hardly conducive to peace.

The global economy, too, is teetering on the brink. Global debt has gone through the roof. According to figures from the Bank for International Settlements, the total credit to the non-financial sector (including government, corporate and household debt) in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 255 percent of GDP for the US; 245 percent for the UK, 250 percent for the Euro Area; 304 percent for Canada, 414 percent for Japan and 297 percent for China.

Global investors have been bailing out of Chinese equities and we had, echoing these concerns, published stories on China’s confidence deficit, its humongous local government debt, Xi Jinping’s ideological preoccupations holding back the economy and a fervent plea to the Chinese authorities to step up stimulus measures, as a Chinese meltdown would have severe global consequences.

But the simple fact is that, with debt so high, China simply cannot afford another stimulus. The Chinese leadership has been trying to wean the economy away for almost a decade now from its over-reliance on real estate—recall Xi’s dictum, "Houses are for living in, not for speculation’’. Several commentators have, in fact, said that China should not try and revive its real estate bubble.

Louis-Vincent Gave, CEO of Gavekal, has a very take on China’s economic problems, arguing that "you can look at recent market behaviour and conclude that as Chinese banks have spent the last year outperforming US treasuries, the immediate problem is not in the Chinese financial system, but in the US treasury market itself. If so, we are entering a new world in which US treasuries can no longer be thought of as the bedrock on which to build portfolios."

If Gave is right, it is the US economy that will soon be in trouble. The Flash PMIs for this month show that the service-sector-led acceleration of growth in the advanced Western economies is fading. The question is: once the sugar rush from the pandemic-era fiscal bonanza peters out, what will sustain the developed economies? Fiscal and military spending, despite those astronomically high debt levels? Or the return of QE?

Back home, Chandrayaan-3’s landing on the dark side of the moon was yet another signal of India’s enormous scientific and technical potential. The June quarter corporate results underscored the resilience of the Indian economy. As this story said, domestic-focused businesses marched ahead on the back of demand revival and soft input prices, while export-focused sectors struggled.

But there are uncertainties ahead. Our Monsoon Watch says healthy crop yields will be important to tame inflation, especially with the monsoons running out of steam. FMCG stocks are wearing a dull look after the Q1 results. The difficulties of trying to lure manufacturing and supply chains to India were starkly illustrated by US trade bodies asking Washington to put pressure on New Delhi to reconsider the ban on laptop imports.

The data on India’s Q1 GDP will soon be out and economists are forecasting growth above the RBI’s 8 percent estimate. There are, though, two worries. One, the RBI Bulletin’s State of the Economy Report, authored by central bank's research economists and Deputy Governor Michael Patra, said, “The output gap, which was mostly negative since the fourth quarter of 2019-20 has turned positive during January-March 2023.’’ That means the economy is growing above its potential output, which increases inflationary pressures in the short term.

And second, rating agency Moody’s recently said, while affirming India’s sovereign rating, "While this also reflects an improved assessment of India's potential growth to around 6 percent to 6.5 percent from less than 6 percent during much of the pandemic, it remains lower than estimates in excess of 7 percent in the middle of the last decade." Is 6 percent or even 7 percent growth enough to provide decent jobs for the young hordes joining the workforce?

As for the Indian market, much of the economy’s outperformance has already been captured in the valuations. Indeed, despite its stellar results, we had to advise investors to be cautious even on Radico Khaitan, the market leader in the vodka segment in India, which one would have expected to keep growing glowingly both in good times and bad.

Almost 60 years after Bob Dylan sang The Times They Are a-Changin, his words may finally be coming true:

“As the present now

Will later be past

The order is rapidly fadin'

And the first one now

Will later be last

For the times they are a-changin' ’’

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty

