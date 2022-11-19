Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | The time of monsters 

Dear Reader,

Hopes of another pivot, this time a geopolitical one, were fanned this week by a friendlier-than-expected Xi-Biden meet. Xi’s subsequent parleys with several US allies at Bali led to talk of the Chinese president pivoting to the West, apparently after realising the folly of supporting Putin. China’s easing of some COVID curbs, a renewed effort to prop up the tottering real estate sector and hints of monetary easing led to a burst of optimism in the Hong Kong market for a while.

But as we pointed out, both Biden and Xi’s stepping back from the brink is purely a tactical move. China’s long-term challenge to US hegemony remains while the US is equally determined to nip that challenge in the bud. Its crippling export controls on semiconductors are proof enough. The days of a flat world of free markets are over. Geopolitics now dominates economics -- that was the clear message from the G20 meet.

Such periods when there are challenges to the global hegemon are fraught with danger. As the philosopher Antonio Gramsci said, “The old world is dying and the new world struggles to be born. Now is the time of monsters.”

This is not the first time that a global power is in decline and being challenged by a new one. Giovanni Arrighi, who was a professor of sociology at Johns Hopkins University, said that since the birth of capitalism in the Italian city-states in the 15th century, there have been four such hegemonic powers. He identified these centres of capitalism as the city-state of Genoa, Holland, Britain and the US. It’s all there in his book, ‘The Long Twentieth Century: Money, Power and the Origins of Our Times’.

Genoa won the wars among the Italian city-states and made a deal with Spain, whereby the former managed the trade and the latter handled the territorial conquests. Genoa was not a territorial power, but Arrighi defines hegemony as the domination of global capital flows. It was the Genoese Bank of St George that funded Christopher Columbus’s voyages that eventually opened the Atlantic to trade.

Manas Chakravarty

