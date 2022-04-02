Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Mind the gap: The US has serious challengers

(Image: News18 Creative)

In the last few days, a host of foreign luminaries have made a bee-line for Delhi, keen on making us choose their side in the Ukraine conflict. On the one hand, we have had the foreign ministers of Russia and China. On the other, we have had emissaries from Japan, Germany, the UK and the US. India has never been so wooed.

Which side should we choose? Could we play off one side against the other, to our benefit? The West says it’s a moral imperative to support the victim against the aggressor. Russia and China say NATO’s eastern expansion is a dagger aimed at the heart of Russia. Raghuram Rajan says the sanctions against Russia are economic weapons of mass destruction. Matters are further complicated by India’s dependence on Russia for arms and on the rising costs of the oil import bill.

Is remaining neutral in India’s interest? While realpolitik dictates maintaining a discreet silence on the invasion while quietly buying cheap oil from Russia, that option yields only short-term benefits. In the longer term, realpolitik is also having an alliance with the US to fend off China. We have to choose, sooner or later.

Because the Ukraine conflict is part of a far bigger struggle -- it marks a turning point in America’s unipolar moment and the birth of a multipolar world. As the Italian politician and writer Antonio Gramsci wrote in 1930, “The crisis consists precisely in the fact that the old is dying and the new cannot be born; in this interregnum a great variety of morbid symptoms appear.” The share of the US in the global economy has been falling steadily while that of China has been rising. The same goes for the US share of global trade. Yet in military and financial muscle, the US is still the predominant power and the dollar is still king.

But China and Russia have now thrown down the gauntlet. This FT story (free to read for MC Pro subscribers) says the Ukraine war is accelerating the stealth erosion of dollar dominance. Indeed, Martin Wolf says we could have two monetary systems, a Western and a Chinese one. Perhaps the picture is better captured by the philosopher Slavoj Zizek’s loose translation of Gramsci: “The old world is dying and the new world struggles to be born; now is the time of monsters.”

The Ukraine war is one of the “morbid symptoms”; so is the Sino-US trade war; so are the sanctions against Russia. India should also pause and reflect what sort of company we want to keep. Russia, China, Iran -- Do we really want to be part of such a group and of the values they represent?

The symptoms are not just geopolitical, they spill over into the global economy as well. The conflict in Ukraine has exacerbated the inflation seen after the pandemic. The Purchasing Managers Indices (PMIs) for March show slowing growth and higher prices in a slew of Asian economies. In China, lockdowns to counter the latest COVID wave led to the private sector contracting from a month ago, the PMI shows. Stagflation risks are rising in the global economy.

Our Economic Recovery Tracker shows employment and consumer sentiment continue to slide. Coal shortages loom and the government needs to act before it triggers an energy crisis.

Yet the markets have been remarkably resilient, perhaps because financial conditions remain accommodative and real yields very negative. Equities continue to be relatively attractive. Hopes that the war would end soon led to a rally in the markets as the two sides reported progress in their talks. But with the prospect of higher interest rates, lower liquidity and continuing geopolitical tension, there is plenty for the markets to chew over.

Investors will have to reset their portfolios to take into account the volatility in oil prices and the inflationary environment. FMCG companies have already been hard hit.

It doesn’t help that the political and macro uncertainties are exacerbated by technological disruption. The disruption in the payments space, with the advent of UPI Lite, is a case in point. Firms too are adapting to the changing environment, as seen from the PVR-Inox deal, which we analysed here, here and here. Another example is Tata Motors accelerating its EV strategy. We also covered the re-organisation at Tata Consumer Products, the Axis-Citi deal and Emami’s acquisition of the Dermicool brand.

This week, the stocks we analysed included those with attractive valuations such as Hero MotoCorp, Zensar, Mazagon Dock and PNC Infratech. Recovery plays include EIH and SBI. On the renewable energy theme, we took a look at Sterling & Wilson. On high gold prices, we considered gold-financing NBFCs.

Our Start-up Street section focused on family businesses, our Crypto Conversations were on the crippling tax provisions on the asset class in the Union Budget, our Decoding PLI series looked at white goods, while our Personal Finance section said this is an opportune time to consider real estate funds for your portfolio. We also looked at the pharma sector’s domestic focus; the impact of the rise in prices of essential drugs; Ami Organics; the introduction of index options on commodities; the wool industry and on the need for a GST overhaul.

What sort of Brave New World will emerge out of the geopolitical struggle? The poet William Butler Yeats captured the mood best when he wrote, in 1919:

‘What rough beast, its hour come round at last,

Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?’

