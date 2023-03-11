Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place

Dear Reader,

What a week it’s been! First, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to the Senate Committee on Banking sent the markets reeling, with the Fed Funds futures predicting a 50 basis point (bps) hike. The market reaction was predictable as the Fed had not only reduced its rate hikes to 25 bps, but had also started talking about disinflation. All that went out of the window when Powell dropped his bombshell by saying, “If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes”.

But this is a market that is still reluctant to believe in bad news. Scarcely had it brushed off Powell’s remarks before the crisis at the Silicon Valley Bank hit it and worries over contagion led to a sell-off in financials. And then on Friday, the eagerly awaited non-farm payrolls report came in red-hot at 311,000, far above expectations, but at the same time wage growth slowed and unemployment went up as the number of people looking for jobs increased.

So, that data was capable of being spun any way you wanted, with some pointing to the lower wage growth as a big positive. To be fair, Powell had talked about strong wage gains in his testimony. He had said, “Job gains remained very strong in January, while the supply of labour has continued to lag.” Well, now at least the supply of labour had gone up. Lower wage growth may be bad for economic growth, but it’s some solace for the market that Powell may rethink his hawkishness.

Manas Chakravarty