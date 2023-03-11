Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: Between the Fed and a hard place

Jerome Powell, chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, speaks during a news conference following a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting in Washington, D.C., US, on Wednesday, July 27, 2022. Powell said while some commodity prices have come down a bit, the energy cost jump after the Russian invasion of Ukraine has still boosted gasoline and other prices. Photographer: Ting Shen/Bloomberg

What a week it’s been! First, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to the Senate Committee on Banking sent the markets reeling, with the Fed Funds futures predicting a 50 basis point (bps) hike. The market reaction was predictable as the Fed had not only reduced its rate hikes to 25 bps, but had also started talking about disinflation. All that went out of the window when Powell dropped his bombshell by saying, “If the totality of the data were to indicate that faster tightening is warranted, we would be prepared to increase the pace of rate hikes”.

But this is a market that is still reluctant to believe in bad news. Scarcely had it brushed off Powell’s remarks before the crisis at the Silicon Valley Bank hit it and worries over contagion led to a sell-off in financials. And then on Friday, the eagerly awaited non-farm payrolls report came in red-hot at 311,000, far above expectations, but at the same time wage growth slowed and unemployment went up as the number of people looking for jobs increased.

So, that data was capable of being spun any way you wanted, with some pointing to the lower wage growth as a big positive. To be fair, Powell had talked about strong wage gains in his testimony. He had said, “Job gains remained very strong in January, while the supply of labour has continued to lag.” Well, now at least the supply of labour had gone up. Lower wage growth may be bad for economic growth, but it’s some solace for the market that Powell may rethink his hawkishness.

That small comfort, along with continuing worries about US banks, led to yields falling on Friday. The probability of the Fed increasing the policy rate by 50 bps fell too.

How serious is the SVB crisis? Well, we’ve been repeatedly assured that US and European banks are much stronger now, compared to the time of the Global Financial Crisis. But it’s worth remembering that the assets on bank balance sheets are valued at the prices the banks paid for them, and the sharp rise in interest rates has since reduced the market price of those assets. And with liquidity tightening, if banks are forced to sell those assets, as happened in SVB’s case, it could expose gaping holes in bank balance sheets.

The strong non-farm payrolls number means additional demand. That is why the February S&P Global Services PMI for the US said, “Selling price inflation accelerates amid renewed upturn in output in February.” It’s not something the Fed can ignore. At the same time, the rate hikes have destabilised an economy used to ultra-low interest rates that had allowed a massive inflation in asset prices. The chances of a financial mishap are high. And, as the multiple policy U-turns have shown, the Fed is not exactly on top of the situation. Add geopolitical turmoil to the mix and markets have ample reason to be worried, although the US VIX continues to be complacent.

Back home, growth in manufacturing for January came in at 3.7 percent from a year ago while industrial production grew by 5.2 percent. Capital goods production was up 11 percent year-on-year while infrastructure/construction goods continued their stellar run.

The best way to look at the IIP numbers is to look at the indices rather than the year-on-year numbers, to eliminate the base effects. By that yardstick, the index for consumer non-durables, or consumer staples, in January 2023 was at 164, while it was at 159.2 in January 2019, a growth of a measly 3 percent in the past four years. Either it shows terrible demand destruction, or the data is wrong.

The consumer durables data is even more appalling. This index is at 109.6 in January 2023 while it was at 115.9 in January 2014. Do we seriously believe the production of consumer durables is lower now than nine years ago?

The less said about capital goods production, the better. Sure, the index is showing good growth year-on-year, but at 105.3, it is still lower than where it was in January 2018.

Within the manufacturing sector, the indices of production of textiles, leather products, wearing apparel, furniture—all labour-intensive sectors—in January 2023 were lower than in January 2019, four years ago.

But we do have a silver lining—the infrastructure/construction index is up 17 percent in the past three years and construction is a big source of employment for the masses.

As for the Fed and its shenanigans, the song ‘Rock and a Hard Place’ asks the all-important question:

‘Is this where it mends or it breaks?

How much more of this can we take?’

