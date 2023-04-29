 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: All is well

Manas Chakravarty
Apr 29, 2023 / 11:51 AM IST

The low Vix indicates the markets are looking forward to inflation peaking and rate cuts following. But the outcome may well be stagflation

The threat of a recession has been pushed to the back burner for now

Dear Reader,

In spite of US GDP growth for the March quarter coming in well below expectations, the markets don’t seem at all worried. That’s because the data showed strong consumption growth and, perhaps more importantly, corporate results have been pretty good till now -- no boom, but a decent performance.

We had pointed out earlier that the Flash PMIs for April indicated a surprising acceleration in economic activity in the developed economies, despite rate hikes and worries about a credit crunch. Analysts say US GDP minus changes in inventory, net exports, and government spending grew at a 2.9 percent annualised rate, which is very strong. Moreover, weekly initial unemployment claims in the US declined. The threat of a recession has been pushed to the back burner for now. Indeed, this chart from the St Louis Fed shows a very low probability of a recession at present, although it’s also true that the chart is a classic case of things happening very gradually, then suddenly.

The really startling thing about the US GDP data was the rise in core PCE (personal consumption expenditure) inflation. At 4.9 percent, it remains far above the Fed’s 2 percent target. That led to a knee-jerk rise in the probability of a 25 basis point hike by the Fed at its meeting next week, but changed little else. Note that the April Flash Composite PMI for the US had talked of a return of inflationary pressures. Indeed, the lower-than-expected GDP print and higher-than-expected inflation have raised the spectre of stagflation once again.