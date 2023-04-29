Moneycontrol Pro Weekender: All is well

The threat of a recession has been pushed to the back burner for now

Dear Reader,

In spite of US GDP growth for the March quarter coming in well below expectations, the markets don’t seem at all worried. That’s because the data showed strong consumption growth and, perhaps more importantly, corporate results have been pretty good till now -- no boom, but a decent performance.

We had pointed out earlier that the Flash PMIs for April indicated a surprising acceleration in economic activity in the developed economies, despite rate hikes and worries about a credit crunch. Analysts say US GDP minus changes in inventory, net exports, and government spending grew at a 2.9 percent annualised rate, which is very strong. Moreover, weekly initial unemployment claims in the US declined. The threat of a recession has been pushed to the back burner for now. Indeed, this chart from the St Louis Fed shows a very low probability of a recession at present, although it’s also true that the chart is a classic case of things happening very gradually, then suddenly.

The really startling thing about the US GDP data was the rise in core PCE (personal consumption expenditure) inflation. At 4.9 percent, it remains far above the Fed’s 2 percent target. That led to a knee-jerk rise in the probability of a 25 basis point hike by the Fed at its meeting next week, but changed little else. Note that the April Flash Composite PMI for the US had talked of a return of inflationary pressures. Indeed, the lower-than-expected GDP print and higher-than-expected inflation have raised the spectre of stagflation once again.

The stock market, though, seems to be looking forward to peak interest rates and the subsequent rate cuts. Lawrence Summers, professor emeritus at Harvard University and a former Treasury Secretary, said that while the bond markets are pricing in a recession, the stock market is not. The US Vix is at its most somnolent in a year.

Why are the markets so blasé? One explanation is provided by this chart from the St Louis Fed, which shows that the Fed’s assets, although coming down, are still at the levels they were in end-December last year. The S&P 500’s trajectory has closely followed that of the total assets of the major central banks, the chief providers of liquidity, as Ed Yardeni of Yardeni Research shows in figure 6 here. The Chicago Fed’s Adjusted National Financial Conditions Index indicates financial conditions have been loosened since March-end. And despite all the talk of tightening liquidity, there are still oceans of it -- the flows might be subsiding, but the stock is huge.

Back home, of course, the Indian economy is now famous for its resilience. Our Pro Economy Tracker showed improved consumer sentiment, higher retail auto sales and power consumption. One of our charts of the day showed that mall revenues have crossed pre-pandemic levels.

Many corporate results have been robust. Banks and finance companies in particular have had a wonderful March quarter. Our financial sector results coverage included Bajaj Finance here and here, Axis Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, while my colleague Madhuchanda Dey advised investors to bank on IndusInd Bank’s next planning cycle. Yes Bank, however, remains a no-no, while a re-rating for Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is unlikely. Neha Dave wrote about ICICI Bank’s stellar show and about the RBI measures that will help HDFC Bank.

Even Bajaj Auto, poster child of the K-shaped recovery, had a decent quarter—Nitin Agrawal says, “The management has indicated that the domestic two-wheeler industry has been improving over the last two quarters.” He also advised investors to accumulate the Maruti stock in a staggered manner. As for the premium products and luxury brands, this FT story, free to read for MC Pro subscribers, says investors need not worry “as long as there exists a growing global demographic whose affluence is insulated from the volatility of the wider economy”.

In the FMCG sector, we wrote on Nestle’s exceptional results here and here, where we said a higher level of transparency would be welcome. Tata Consumer Products posted better-than-expected results.

Other signs of growth include L&T’s robust order book, Dalmia Bharat’s strong sales growth, and Trent’s good long-term prospects.

With growth continuing to be vigorous, this RBI paper talked of demand-pull inflation gaining traction.

Nevertheless, an expected drop in inflation, positive real rates and favourable external balances are some reasons that signal a pivot by the Reserve Bank of India, which is why the yield on the 10-year Indian government bond has been sliding.

To be sure, there are some negatives as well. HUL’s volume growth leaves much to be desired, as we said here and here. IT companies find themselves in the middle of a perfect storm—Wipro had a subdued quarter, somewhat salvaged by a large buyback. We wrote about Rallis India facing difficult times here and here, about Sterling Wilson Renewables Energy’s cup of woes spilling over and about India’s startup world headed for tough times. And then there were the acquisitions -- IPCA-Unichem here and here, and Godrej Consumer’s purchase of Raymond’s FMCG brands — both of which received a thumbs down from the market.

As this FT article points out, there’s a huge amount of “structural uncertainty” that businesses have to adapt to. This would include the dangerous games nations are playing in increasing their defence spending. It would include protectionism and the introduction of green barriers to trade. We touched upon India’s unprecedented geopolitical and diplomatic challenges here and here, while celebrated columnist Martin Wolf wrote that US-China relations have entered a frightening new era. Then there is emerging political risk, with the closely fought Karnataka elections, a possible hung assembly and the desperate wooing of caste vote banks.

No wonder our columnist Ananya Roy says the Nifty has been too complacent and, with the India Vix so low, if history is any indicator we should expect increased volatility in the next few months. It’s in that context that we wrote about the charms of investing in gold and silver.

The big question though is how long the current benign conditions will last. There is a sizable body of opinion that still thinks the US will face a recession.

In a bizarre phone conversation that Fed chief Jerome Powell had with Russian pranksters who claimed to be Ukrainian President Zelensky, gleefully aired by Russian state television, Powell told them, "The market is already pricing in two more quarter percentage point rate hikes. We'll look around after we make those two and we'll say should we do any more, and then the question will be how long do we keep rates at this level - and I think we'll keep them there for quite some time.’ That’s remarkably candid. He also said, ‘A recession is almost as likely as very slow growth’ and ‘we don’t know of any painless way for inflation to come down.’

Sure, the markets should take heed, but then Powell has said similar things before and the market has refused to believe him. There’s no reason to think this time will be different.

Cheers,

Manas Chakravarty