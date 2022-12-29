Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will the funding winter prolong?

Dear Reader,

The year 2022 turned out to be a damp squib from an overall corporate fund raising perspective compared to the previous year. The decline is glaring in equities, where funding through initial public offering (IPOs), venture capital funding and even qualified institutional placements(QIPs) fell sharply.

According to Prime Database, the IPO market shrunk drastically both in term of numbers and quantum of funds tapped from investors. Data showed that only 40 issues came up compared to 72 in the previous year. Worse, even funds raised at Rs 59,412 crore, were about half that raised in the full year of 2021.

Data from Venture Intelligence points to a 34 per cent year-on-year (yoy) drop in total venture fund inflow at $23.35 billion. Its unicorn tracker shows that the number of new unicorns halved from 41 to 20.

What went wrong? Geopolitical uncertainties, frothy valuations, inability of most newly-funded companies to match valuations with performance and volatile equity markets dampened investor enthusiasm. The start-up ecosystem is in disarray, with the latter part of 2022 having been spent in just sorting out the mess, highlights Sanjay Swamy, founder Prime Ventures in this article.

