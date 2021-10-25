Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Will India Inc change tracks as margins come under pressure?

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

When the pandemic hit, just as people went into survival mode, so did companies. Without any prodding from management consultants, companies slashed expenditure, of the discretionary type such as advertising and travel and non-discretionary ones such as manpower costs — especially temporary staff.

They focused on the most profitable products and services even if sales growth turned slower. They maintained or even increased prices—it’s the pandemic, those who were buying were not really looking at the price label. That’s why you saw a situation where sales growth may have been dull, but margins sparkled.

In the ordinary course, as the years passed, the situation would have returned to a more normal state of things. Sales growth would pick up with a recovering economy and corporate focus would shift away from doing more with less. Both sales and expenses would begin to trend up, and a growing market and competition could have led to profitability easing somewhat. Earnings would still grow at healthy levels.

But early results in the September quarter are showing margins under pressure already. Some of that is indeed attributable to expenses increasing, as travel resumes, production increases and manpower costs grow. This would have been manageable as they were coming on the back of growing revenues.

But other factors are crimping profit margins. A big reason is input cost pressures—as a whole range of commodities are seeing prices jump globally, due to various reasons such as supply chain kinks, short supply and recovering demand. The increases are seen all over, from agricultural commodities to metals to chemicals to energy inputs, and it could turn into a vicious cycle. Therefore, gross margins are coming under pressure in several sectors (gross margin is calculated by dividing the difference in sales and input costs by sales) as companies were caught off guard.

This cost transmission is immediate as their prices are linked to import-parity prices. Company managements will take calls on how to respond to this situation. One option is to increase prices, at least in products where it is possible, enough to cover higher costs. In some cases, long-term contracts may prevent the passing on of price hikes. In others, the end consumer too may be hurting because of inflation and may switch to cheaper products, affecting demand. Unlike the US, where companies are saying price hikes are not leading to any appreciable impact on demand, that’s unlikely to be the case in India.

Some companies may have no choice, but to take this in their stride and put up with flat or declining margins. Others such as those who are in the services sector or selling premium products in urban markets may fare better. To make matters worse, a period of low interest rates means other income of most companies is also under pressure, compared to earlier years. Therefore, there’s no alternative upward push available for earnings.

Since the visibility on when raw material prices will soften is very low, company managements are likely to wear their cost cutting hats and even delay non-essential projects. When material costs go sharply higher, it’s not just margins that get affected. Cash flows too could get affected. Even at the same level of days of inventory or receivables, the value of that inventory or receivables is now higher and as a result, the financing cost will increase. It puts a strain on the entire supply chain at a time when small businesses are anyway under pressure.

It’s a tad unfortunate for Indian companies who were looking like they were on top of the recovery. The hope is that the world’s central banks are right in thinking that these supply chain kinks and inflation are transitory risks.

Our research team’s takes on the results of Polycab India, Gland Pharma, and Hindustan Zinc give insights on how these companies are coping with rising costs.

