Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Why are investors sanguine about risks from the second wave?

Why investors have been indifferent to the suffering and risks from India’s second wave of COVID-19 has puzzled some. Explanations have ranged from: ‘this too shall pass’ to ‘the lockdown is limited this time’ to ‘the resilience (and cash holdings) of large Indian companies will save the day’ to ‘that consumption is bound to recover once the wave subsides’. Whether these will play out as expected will be known only some months down the line.

But global optimism too may be rubbing off on investors. The latest Bank of America survey of global fund managers shows that a mere 9 percent of investors believe COVID-19 to be the biggest tail risk for markets. A sizeable 69 percent of fund managers are expecting to see above-trend growth as well as inflation. It is this sort of optimism also that one sees among investors in India’s markets.

But the survey strikes a note of caution. ‘Emerging markets, however, are no longer investors’ darlings. Allocation to EM equities fell 3 percentage points from April to a net 33 percent.’ But the allocation among sectors means that Indian stocks have an edge (read the report to know more).

For a different take on market valuations, read our selection from the Financial Times (free for Pro subscribers): The myths behind the current stock market bubble. The author says, ‘Among the strongest elements of the belief system propping up record valuations and trading debt is the notion that central bank liquidity has the capacity to support elevated valuations indefinitely.’

He then goes on to examine whether investors can completely disregard fundamentals simply because money is cheap and abundant. He ends with what Graham & Dodd had remarked about the 1929 crash and what that may imply for today’s investor.

Back home, India’s solar industry was in the news after Adani Green Energy announced an acquisition of SB Energy India for an enterprise value of $3.5billion giving it control over 4.95GW worth of projects. This comes close on the heels of a spree of acquisitions made by Adani in this sector. This acquisition does not mean the solar sector is in the pink of health, we write in Adani-SB Energy deal | M&A trend in solar sector will only intensify. The smaller companies in the sector are facing a number of difficulties in the form of increasing input costs and state distribution companies developing cold feet on their commitments. That has made market conditions ripe for consolidation.

Jyothy Labs: Can it get its mojo back after 5 lacklustre years?

Government must use RBI’s balance sheet to finance COVID-19 vaccines for all