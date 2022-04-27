Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Who owns India Inc?

Dear Reader,

NSE’s quarterly report on India Inc’s ownership normally throws up interesting data points to ponder over. Take the latest report which shows the impact of selling by foreign institutional investors (FII) on their holding and the increasing presence of retail investors in the country.

FII ownership has declined by 65 basis points to 20.9 percent in the Nifty 500 and by 81 basis points to 19.7 percent in the listed NSE universe, taking their holding to a new 9-year low.

This is the fourth consecutive quarter to record a dip. Record FII outflows are reflected in the ownership pattern and are the highest in the financial sector, which has seen the maximum decline for the past four quarters. In companies apart from financials, FII holding has been broadly steady at 13 percent.

The sectors where FIIs are underweight are consumer staples, consumer discretionary, materials and industrials while they retain a slightly positive view on energy.

But the hero of the quarterly report is the retail investor, who continues to bet on the India story. Individual retail investors’ holdings in the Nifty 50, the Nifty 500 and NSE-listed companies have all inched higher, touching a 14-year high. It is because of their investments that Indian markets have withstood the FII selling pressure.

Retail investment in the Nifty 50 stands at 8.3 percent, 9 percent in the Nifty 500 and 9.7 percent in the listed NSE stocks. The retail share in the NSE listed space has risen by 130 basis points since December 2019.

Apart from direct ownership, indirect ownership through mutual funds has also increased. Domestic Mutual Funds' (DMF) share in Nifty 50 companies has hit a two-decade high by the end of 2021. A large part of the increased investment in top companies goes to the passive index-based exchange traded funds (ETFs). DMF holding in the Nifty 50 stands at 8.5 percent, and 7.8 percent in the Nifty 500.

In terms of investment in sectors, DMFs have been overweight on financials and energy and bearish on the Indian consumption theme.

Reiterating their faith in their own companies, Indian promoters have steadily increased their stake. For the fourth consecutive quarter, Indian private promoters have increased their share to a 16-year high. Indian promoters' stake in NSE listed and Nifty 500 universes increased by 44 basis points each to 36.4 percent and 35.8 percent in the December quarter, taking the total increase to 180 basis points and 150 basis points, respectively, in 2021.

The data provided by the NSE show that Indian institutions, retail investors and Indian promoters continue to bet on Indian companies while foreign investors are withdrawing from emerging markets. Foreign promoters have reduced their share for the seventh quarter in a row taking their holding to a 30-quarter low of 8.7 percent in NSE listed companies.

Indian markets are down by less than 10 percent from their peak in October 2021 despite record selling by foreign investors. Increased domestic participation is the only reason that we do not see carnage on the Street.

The silver lining here is that whenever FIIs decide to come back they are not going to get bargains in the Indian markets. Even a small pause in their selling on any day results in a sharp rise in the indices. One can only dream about the impact of their renewed buying.

The effect of the Ukraine war is not only causing foreign investors to run away from the Indian markets but also impacting the commodity markets and hurting global economies. Our report here shows the impact the conflict and supply chain disruption are having on the markets. The conflict is also having an impact on the currency market, especially the Japanese Yen as discussed in this article and shattering India’s dream of cheap natural gas.

