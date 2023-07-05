Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Who is to be blamed: Finfluencers or greedy investors?

One common issue with most of the finfluencers was that they were sharing knowledge without having the required SEBI registration.

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days.

Finfluencers have been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately. SEBI has picked up some of them where complaints were registered, but there are many who continue to share their ‘wisdom’ and trap gullible investors and traders.

Financial social media influencers, termed finfluencers, have used various social media platforms to train on various topics related to the market. Many are genuine traders and investors who have taken to the social media platform to either share their knowledge.

Some of them charge a fee for imparting knowledge while others are giving it free through YouTube or other channels.

The problem started when this space started mushrooming and some finfluencers exploited the space by giving recommendations and charging for it. Then there were some who were running a pump-and-dump scheme on their followers. SEBI has received many complaints about such finfluencers and has taken action against them.

One common issue with most of the finfluencers was that they were sharing knowledge without having the required SEBI registration. Analysts, fund managers and consultants all require SEBI registration to practice their profession. Since they give buy and sell recommendations, the general belief is that finfluencers should also be certified.

While logically it is correct, does that mean that those certified individuals will give the correct recommendation? A look at analyst recommendations from broking firms or mutual funds shows that they need not necessarily be right. Investors make their own assessments based on analysts' track records.

Nonetheless, there is no denying the fact that finfluencers need to be roped in and monitored under some guidelines. In a recent interaction, SEBI’s chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said the regulator is ok with those imparting knowledge, but not with those inducing individuals to buy and sell.

But individuals complained to SEBI only after they started incurring losses. They had no problem with the influencer when they were making profits. What action can SEBI take against those certified influencers if their recommendations are not working? Armed with a certificate he can write any recommendations as long as there are buyers for such calls.

As the Mutual Fund Disclaimer goes ‘Mutual fund investments are subject to market risks…’ so do the recommendations of all analysts and finfluencers.

It is the investors and traders who need to be educated not to run after quick money. It’s their greed that some of the finfluencers are exploiting. Such individuals are not after knowledge but after the next Ponzi scheme to make a fast buck.

Seekers of knowledge will pay any fees to learn from successful traders and fund managers, without complaint, as they are doing globally.

