Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What’s spooking equity investors? 

In its latest meet, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee delivered a rate hike along expected lines as did central banks across the world. Growth and inflation too seem to be meeting forecasts and comforting investors. Moreover, the recent December quarter results show an improved earnings trajectory. In spite of this, India’s equity benchmark Nifty 50 is up by less than 2 per cent from its year-ago level.

What’s spooking investors? Stability on domestic terrain is perhaps masked by overseas developments. A tighter-than-desirable labour market in the US could mean more tightening and more rate hikes there. This, in turn, can adversely impact capital flows into emerging markets (EMs).

Another concern is whether China’s recovery will impact foreign portfolio flows into Indian equities. To be sure, economists are united in their view that China’s recovery after reopening of its economy has come earlier and faster than expected. Not just manufacturing, even household consumption and services are improving as fears of COVID resurgence have receded. This FT article (free for MCPro subscribers) explains why global investors snapped up a record $21 billion worth of Chinese equities this year. The country’s benchmark CSI 300 index of its biggest companies has risen more than 13 per cent since the end of October, states the report.

