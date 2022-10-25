Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What's moving markets? It’s politics, baby!

Dear Reader,

Investors reacted in diametrically opposite fashions to the political developments in China and the United Kingdom (UK), two of the world’s largest economies.

Shares of Chinese companies listed in overseas markets plunged after President Xi Jinping secured an unprecedented third term, packing the leadership team with loyalists. Investors fear Xi will pursue more restrictive policies obstructing free markets.

Under Xi, the country’s leadership has displayed unhappiness over rapid growth of tech and Internet-based companies, triggering unofficial clampdowns on the sector. Many fear that the country’s leadership may give priority to state control over economic growth. The NASDAQ Golden Dragon China index plunged 14 percent.

Meanwhile, investors in the UK heaved a sigh of relief after Rishi Sunak, the former treasury chief, won the contest to become the country's next prime minister. Government bonds gained, sending yields lower. Sunak has refrained from fiscal adventurism which now seems to be a prudent option.

Many expect Sunak’s fiscal caution to ease pressure on the Bank of England and stabilise financial markets in the country. On the other hand, Chinese equities risk losing appeal among global investors if investors’ fears about hard-line policies are proved true. Overseas investors already sold a record number of mainland shares in Hong Kong trading.

Xi is trying to change the drivers of the Chinese economy amid challenges in the domestic economy and internationally as well. The emboldened Xi may not reverse decades of economic liberalisation, writes Manas Chakravarty in this piece. But he may upend the politics and drive the country into uncharted territory, a risk for global investors. The impact may not be felt by equity investors alone. A prolonged moderation in economic growth can influence demand dynamics of a plethora of sectors ranging from commodities to capital goods.

Economists at ING opine that there may not be big policy changes in China as most, if not all, existing policy decisions have been agreed to by Xi. Even then, the developments in the UK and China will remind investors of the determining role that a country’s leadership plays in economic prosperity and stock market returns. Russia’s ill-advised war in Ukraine is a case in point.

