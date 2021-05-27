Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What to expect from GST Council meet

Representative image

Dear Reader,

The Panorama newsletter is sent to Moneycontrol Pro subscribers on market days. It offers easy access to stories published on Moneycontrol Pro and gives a little extra by setting out a context or an event or trend that investors should keep track of.

After seven months, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council is set to meet tomorrow. Three issues are likely to dominate the discussions.

One, an extension of the GST compensation regime beyond 2022. Remember when GST was introduced in 2017, states were assured of protected revenues – growing 14 percent annually - for subsuming local taxes into the new nation-wide indirect tax till 2022. This was to be funded by a so-called compensation cess. Last year, there was a shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore and the central government made up part of this by giving loans of Rs 1.1 crore to the states.

Moreover, the compensation cess itself is set to be extended till pending compensation revenues due to the states are cleared. Now, however, some states are keen to go a step further and want the revenue protection guarantee -- which will end in June 2022 -- to continue for a few more years, given the COVID-hit economy and parlous state of their finances. But it might not be so easy since such a guarantee would require a constitutional amendment.

Two, the Council will likely discuss a tax-free status for goods and services related to COVID relief. This again has been a demand of a few states. Earlier, the finance minister said a GST waiver might not be possible because it will deny manufacturers the benefits of input tax credit (ITC). Some experts, however, suggest a way around this by allowing concessional rates such as 0.1 percent. On the flip side, this will only add to the complexity of the GST structure with its multiple rates.

Three, correcting inverted duty structure and bringing petroleum goods under the GST ambit. Several sectors have complained that they are suffering from a duty structure where the tax on finished goods is lower than those on inputs. Moreover, with petroleum product prices spiking again -- petrol prices are within kissing distance of Rs 100 in Mumbai -- there is a renewed demand for including these goods under GST.

A clear resolution, especially on funding the shortfall in compensation to the states, will give them more resources to fight the pandemic.

Stay tuned for our analysis from the GST meeting. For now, do check out these investing insights from our research team:

CAMS is priced at premium to mutual fund stocks. Why should investors consider it?

Barbeque Nation Hospitality: Wait for a tasty meal

Concor – One step closer to divestment

Balaji Amines: Execution lifts margin profile

What else are we reading today?

How can India become an R&D powerhouse? This paper shows the way

DHFL case continues to throw up unpleasant, and unnecessary, surprises

Investors repose faith in road sector as orders and execution stay on course

Central bank digital currency has its uses, but can it replace cryptocurrency?

Investors bet eurozone stock rally will gather steam as economy rebounds (republished from the FT)

Technical picks : TVS Motor, Religare, Bajaj Finance and REC Limited

(These are published every trading day before markets open and can be read on the app)

Ravi Krishnan

Moneycontrol Pro