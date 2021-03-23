Dear Reader,

The Supreme Court has ruled that a complete waiver of interest during the moratorium period cannot be granted to borrowers. It also said that it cannot extend the loan moratorium period or give any sector specific sops. However, it did grant a compound interest waiver to all borrowers for the moratorium.

“The court cannot interfere with the economic policy decisions on the ground that either they are not sufficient or efficacious and/or some more reliefs should have been granted,” the apex court bench sagely observed in its verdict.

The ruling comes as a relief for bankers, and also investors since it lifts some uncertainty. There are two key takeaways.

One, the asset classification standstill the court had ordered earlier is lifted now. This means that in the March quarter results, investors will be able to see the true picture of bank balance sheets after two quarters of relying on proforma numbers (what the bad loans would have been in the absence of the Supreme Court order).

How much can bank NPAs go up by?

According to Fitch Ratings, Indian banks’ aggregated non-performing loan ratio fell to 7.2 percent at the end of December compared to 8.5 percent in March 2020. As we had noted here, these numbers were a positive surprise; the proforma NPA ratios were at most a couple of percentage points higher and there were few restructuring requests as well under the RBI’s special window.

Fitch’s Saswata Guha says that after the standstill is lifted, the gross non-performing assets ratio could go up by about 110 basis points, based on the proforma NPAs lenders had reported at the end of December 2020.

However, the caveat here would be that different institutions have different accounting policies to calculate the proforma NPA and therefore, a surprise cannot be ruled out.

The second takeaway is the hit to banks or the taxpayer from the compound interest waiver. In October, the government had decided to foot the bill for an interest cashback scheme (a waiver of compound interest) given to borrowers whose exposure was less than Rs 2 crore – this had cost it around Rs 5,000 crore according to some estimates. Extending the scheme for all borrowers will possibly cost another Rs 10,000 crore. But the Supreme Court order is silent on who will take the hit.

Of course, this also opens up the question on should the apex court decide whether compound interest or simple interest be charged? It has equated compound interest with penal interest.

While that might seem to be out of place in a modern capitalist world, religion and society have forever been preaching that greed is a vice and usury (or charging excessive interest) is detestable. But these ideas have been ignored in the onward march of economic development.

Writing about the economic possibilities for his hypothetical grandchildren 90 years ago, John Maynard Keynes had said: “Avarice and usury and precaution must be our gods for a little longer still. For only they can lead us out of the tunnel of economic necessity into daylight.”

That daylight is far away, yet. Panorama is still waiting for the freedom and leisure time, which “science and compound interest will have won” for us, as promised by Keynes.

