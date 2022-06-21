Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | What is driving gains in Indian equities?

Dear Reader,

If the world’s largest economy, the US, is heading into a recession as feared, then markets are showing no signs of it today. Indeed, they appear to be unusually calm. Indian stocks, along with Asian equities, were trading with gains at noon, even though the rebound came after a severe correction. The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s economic model says there is an 80 percent chance the US economy will have a hard landing, explains our Chart of the Day.

Perhaps investors see the US recession as a distant event and believe in policymakers’ ability to smoothen the impact. US President Joe Biden says recession is avoidable. His Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, a former Fed chair, said a recession is not inevitable.

Investors may as well be coming to terms with monetary policy realignment. The supply-chain constraints and COVID stimulus have fuelled inflation. Demand moderation can cool prices and bring equilibrium to the commodity markets. India is a large user of commodities. Metal prices have already begun to ease and that is seen to be aiding automobile companies.

Moreover, the incoming economic data continue to hold out hope. Electricity generation is rising at a good pace. Passenger vehicle sales are holding up and the rainy season began on time. Our Economic Recovery Tracker is showing improvement in most weekly indicators.

“Extending the current pessimism into a long term trend may not be necessary for domestic investing. Our markets will recover from the current bearish phase at the first signs of easing inflation,” writes market expert Shyam Sekhar in this piece.

Indeed, analysts and brokerages have begun putting out notes on the stocks that have seen a steep fall and now offer investment potential. Our research team has written on one such sector: construction.

Construction companies have a good order backlog and are guiding for healthy inflows in the current fiscal year. With raw material pass-through clauses in contracts, the companies are well placed in the current market situation, writes Bharat Gianani. Read to find out his preferred stocks in the sector.

But investors should not mistake intermittent stock market rebounds for a broader recovery. Recessions can lead to a multi-year economic slowdown and drive cuts in earnings estimates. This is already visible in metal stocks. A steep economic slowdown can hit individual incomes and weigh on consumer demand, impacting other sectors.

“Firms in China, India, and the Pacific region face higher downside risks (to their credit quality) due to a preponderance of asset-heavy sectors or a rapid increase in domestic interest rates,” warns S&P Global Ratings.

R Sree Ram

