Two of the world’s largest economies are showing heathy signs of an economic recovery taking root. China’s economy grew by a healthy 18.3percent in the March quarter over a year ago, which was a good performance even if some of that growth was attributable to a low base effect. But its growth was slightly lower than a Reuters’ polled estimate of 19percent. Retail sales grew by 34.2percent in March but factory output growth in the month was slower than in January-February, said the news agency.

The US economy too reported a 9.8percent increase in retail sales over the previous month, higher than a forecast 5.9percent by Reuters, and up by 27.7percent over a year ago. A strong rebound was visible in categories such as auto, clothing and dining. The spending unleashed by the stimulus cheques handed out to people and an improving scenario on the COVID-19 front, helped by growing coverage of vaccinations, are believed to have contributed to better growth. While the US stock indices rose on Thursday, today Asian indices such as Hang Seng and Shanghai are in the green. The one risk for these markets: Loose monetary policy is today’s biggest market risk (from the FT, free to read for Pro subscribers)

All this good news from the West and the Far East may seem like rubbing salt in investors’ wounds back home. The growing number of cases and as a result the restrictions being imposed on economic activity is likely to hit growth in the current quarter. The stock markets are wearing a glum look as a result. Even the IT sector results have not been able to cheer them up enough.

The question mark on how soon the vaccination programme can achieve sufficient coverage to prevent a third wave adds uncertainty to the mix. At the same time, the economic rebound seen in countries such as the US and China should lend confidence. At some point, infections should peak and once the protective cover of vaccination kicks in, the economy should get back on its feet. Equity markets will lose no time in regaining their lost cheer then.

While the timing of that is up in the air, they can heave a sigh of relief on one front right away. The first prediction for this year’s monsoons by the Indian Meteorological Department​ indicates a normal monsoon, at 98percent of the long period average with an error range of 5percent on either side. However, this is slightly lower than the 100percent forecast last year.

Do remember this is a preliminary assessment and the next one due in end-May will give a more updated forecast. A good monsoon for the third successive year will give the agriculture sector a solid boost and also lend some much-needed support to India’s economy.

