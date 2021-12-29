Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Want to ease economic pain? Booster doses could do the job

Delhi airport file image: Reuters

Pharmaceutical and healthcare stocks are holding up in the green in lacklustre Wednesday afternoon trade. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Cipla are leading the gains in the NSE Nifty 50 stocks. All three companies have received emergency-use approval from the drugs regulator to launch anti-viral drug Molnupiravir, used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Divi's Laboratories, the other major gainer in the Nifty 50 shares, is the authorised manufacturer of a key ingredient used in the Molnupiravir drug. The oral drug has received approvals from regulatory authorities in the UK, the US, Japan, and is seen as a reliable treatment option for non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients globally.

According to the government, the drug will be manufactured by 13 companies in India. Additionally, the regulator has approved two more COVID-19 vaccines. Earlier, the government approved an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose for senior citizens.

The new vaccines and the manufacturing and supply of the anti-viral drug Molnupiravir by a large number of companies will equip India in fighting new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

Omicron cases are rising in India and across the globe. Though a large section of the population has received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccination, the emergence of new variants warrants booster doses. This extends the business opportunity for vaccine and drug makers, though earnings accretion will depend on pricing, drug availability and offtake.

This multi-pronged strategy is vital to maintain economic momentum in India. Our latest edition of the Economic Recovery Tracker is flashing mixed signals. Consumer sentiment dropped for the third week in a row. Supply shortages and input cost inflation are weighing on key industries.

Channel checks by analysts indicate weak demand for two-wheelers, tractors and subdued price trends in the cement sector. “Demand for 2-wheelers continues to remain tepid in both urban and rural pockets. Fear of the Omicron variant is only worsening the weak demand environment,” analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in a note after channel checks.

Meanwhile, we continue to analyse key trends in 2021. Among others, the spate of initial public offerings (IPOs) took everyone by surprise. The year 2021 saw record fund-raising through IPOs and 2022 promises to be another exceptional year. But all the IPOs did not succeed in generating positive returns for investors and the experience may hold true in the coming year as well. Do not miss our analysis of the primary market. Links are provided below.

Investing insights from our research team:

2021, the year of IPOs – All that glitters may not be gold

Shivalik Rasayan: Pharma opportunity set to unfold

What else are we reading?

It will be raining IPOs in 2022, with a few thundershowers

High time to stop experimenting with GST

A wish-list for the Indian banking sector in 2022

Fundamentals in place to drive office property market in 2022

Health index reaffirms old divide between southern and bimaru states

Every digital business will need embedded finance in 2022

Bull market heads into New Year on a shaky foundation (republished from the FT)

Titan and Axis Bank (These are published every trading day before markets open)

R Sree Ram

